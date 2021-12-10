2000s idol Josh Hartnett explains why he moved away from Hollywood





Josh Duggar’s cousin Amy Duggar King has never hidden her thoughts on her child pornography case, having recently said she was hoping for a conviction.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock On December 9, she got her wish granted after an Arkansas jury found the former “19 Kids and Counting” guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Amy chose not to celebrate after the verdict. Instead, she thought about the victim, Josh’s seven children, and the sanity of those involved in the six-day trial. “May the jurors and Judge Brooks seek healing / guidance from whatever has been exposed to them,” Amy tweeted after the verdict. “May the children grow up with true godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who once disbelieved have their eyes opened for the first time.” May the jurors and Judge Brooks seek healing / counsel from whatever has been exposed to them.

May the children grow up with true godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them.

May the people who once disbelieved have their eyes opened for the first time. Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) December 9, 2021 Amy, who made sporadic cameos on the Duggar family’s reality shows, continued in a follow-up message, writing, “May girls who have been abused feel validated. You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. Let there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all involved on how to move forward. “ May the girls who have been abused feel validated. You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. Let there be intense counseling / healing. Let there be wisdom for all involved on how to move forward. Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served. Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) December 9, 2021 She finished her tweet: “Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served.” As jury selection began in Josh’s case, Amy hoped for a guilty verdict and urged the judge to hand down the “ultimate sentence”. Josh will learn of his fate on a future conviction, but he faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office In pre-trial court testimony, an Homeland Security officer said the amount of child pornography allegedly recovered from Josh’s property is “in the top five of the worst worst I’ve ever had. had to consider “. Authorities said Josh, the oldest of the Duggar children, had more than 200 images of “child sexual abuse material.” Amy wasn’t the only family member deeply involved in the affair. Josh’s sister, Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, attended much of the trial. The couple have fallen out with their famous family in recent years. “One of the things we wanted to do was see the facts for ourselves,” he told People magazine after the verdict, adding, “America is the best country to get justice.” A day before the verdict, Derick tweeted that he was “praying for justice this morning”.

