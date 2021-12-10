Jussie Smollett, the latest guilty verdict in a polarizing case

CHICAGO Jussie smolletts conviction Thursday for lying to the police about a racist and homophobic assault failed three years later his report on a horrific hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people including the President of the United States intervening from everywhere.

A prosecutor said the verdict was a resounding message from the jury that Mr Smollett did exactly what we said he recruited two brothers to fake an attack so it could be recorded by a surveillance camera and published on social networks for advertising purposes.

the brothers testified that the former Empire actor paid them $ 3,500 for the hoax and gave them screaming lines, including about MAGA country, an apparent reference to President Donald Trumps’ slogan Make America Great Again.

The report made headlines around the world and sparked a massive manhunt in Chicago, with around two dozen police officers joining the investigation. It also drew criticism from Trump, who called the police departments responsible for the case an absolute embarrassment for our country.

Mr. Smollett not only lied to police and wreaked havoc here in town for weeks without any reason, but he then compounded the problem by lying under oath in front of a jury, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said after the verdict from Thursday.

Smollett, who is black and gay, has maintained throughout the nearly three-year legal battle that he was attacked in downtown Chicago in January 2019 by people who shouted racist and anti-racist slurs. he and gays had tied a noose around his neck.

His lawyer again declared Smollett’s innocence on Thursday after the jury found him guilty on five of the six charges disorderly conduct for lying to the police. Nenye Uche has said Smollett will appeal the conviction and is 100% convinced his name will be cleared by an appeals court.

Sadly, we were faced with an uphill battle where Jussie had already been tried and convicted in the media and then had to make the jury forget or not see all the negative news they had heard over the past three years, a declared Uche. journalists after the verdict.

The jury convicted the 39-year-old on five counts of misconduct for each time he was accused of lying to police in the days following the alleged attack. He was acquitted of the sixth count of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Smollett stood up and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction to the verdict being read. He and his family then left the courthouse without commenting.

Judge James Linn has set a post-trial hearing for January 27 and said he will schedule Smollett’s sentencing at a later date. Disorderly driving is a Class 4 felony punishable by a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said that if found guilty, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to do household work. ‘general interest.

Attacks on his personal and professional life can be more severe. Smollett lost his role on the Empire television show, “which was filmed in Chicago, after prosecutors said the alleged attack was a hoax, and he told jurors earlier this week, I lost my livelihood.

The jury deliberated for just over nine hours Wednesday and Thursday after a trial of about a week.

Smollett testified that he had been the victim of an actual hate crime, telling jurors there had been no hoax. He called the brothers who testified against him as liars and said the check for $ 3,500 he wrote them was for meal and workout plans.

His lawyers argued that the brothers attacked the actor for being homophobic and didn’t like who he was. They also alleged that the brothers made up the story of the organized attack to get money from Smollett, and that they said they would not testify against him if Smollett paid them $ 1 million each.

When asked Thursday if Smollett could be charged with perjury for lying on the witness stand, Webb said charges of perjury usually don’t happen after an accused is convicted, but that he does was not clear what would happen in Smollett’s case.

He also said the Chicago Police Department was confirmed by the jury’s verdict.

A lot of times people say: Well the cops sweep things under the carpet. This police department responded by absolutely testifying in this trial that they took it seriously, ”Webb said. “They thought he was the victim of a crime and they worked so hard for the next three weeks.

But Uche said the Chicago police should have investigated the case a lot more, “and that there were witnesses who were never interviewed.

He called the jury’s split verdict inconsistent, saying it made no sense that Smollett would be convicted of five counts but not the sixth count, since it all stems from a single incident.

A lawyer for Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, the brothers who testified against Smollett, said his clients could not be more delighted and satisfied with the results. “

Chicago police are right, said Gloria Rodriguez.

Associated Press reporter Sophia Tareen contributed to this report.

