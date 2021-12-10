Actor Jussie Smollett convicted of organizing bogus hate crimes

CHICAGO, December 9 (Reuters) – Former “Empire” TV star actor Jussie Smollett was convicted on Thursday of staging a hate crime against himself in what prosecutors called an attempt to gain sympathy and boost his career.

Prosecutors said Smollett, who is black and gay, lied to police when he told them he was accosted on a dark Chicago street by two masked strangers in January 2019.

The actor faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison on each count when convicted, although he may be granted probation.

The Cook County Circuit Court jury, which deliberated for nine hours, found Smollett, 39, guilty of five of the six counts of disorderly conduct he faced, one for each time he was accused of lying to the police.

Describing Smollett’s account of what happened as “ridiculous,” Special Prosecutor Dan Webb told reporters after the verdict that “Mr. Smollett would not have lost this case like he did today. unless the jury finds out he lied to them.

Smollett’s lead defense attorney Nenye Uche said his client was “an innocent man” who was confident he would see the guilty verdicts overturned on appeal.

“I don’t believe for a second that justice has been served today,” Uche said in court, adding that the defense faced an uphill battle because “Jussie has already been tried and convicted in the media.”

Smollett left the courthouse without speaking to reporters and surrounded by an entourage.

Smollett claimed attackers threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while shouting racist and homophobic slurs and expressions of support for former President Donald Trump.

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett leaves court during his trial on six counts of disorderly conduct, suspected of making false reports to police, in Chicago, Illinois, United States on 8 December 2021. REUTERS / Jim Vondruska

Police arrested the actor a month later, claiming he paid two brothers $ 3,500 to organize the attack in an effort to increase his profile in show business. He ultimately pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct.

The two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, testified that Smollett paid them to participate in a hoax and told them how to attack it. During the trial, the actor spoke up and challenged their accounts.

An attorney for the Osundairo brothers, Gloria Rodriguez, told reporters after the verdict that for Smollett the verdict meant it was “time to cut the law short, time to tell the truth”.

Legal experts have said Smollett is unlikely to spend much time behind bars.

“While it is certainly possible that he will be sentenced to jail time, the much more likely scenario is that he is given probation with a certain amount of community service,” he told Reuters. former Cook County District Attorney Eryk Wachnik.

Cook County Judge James Linn has not set a sentencing date but has scheduled a presentation hearing for January 27.

Smollett’s acting career declined after the incident. He lost his singer-songwriter role in the final season of “Empire,” a Fox televised hip-hop drama that ended a five-year series in 2020.

His case took an unexpected turn in the spring of 2019 when the Cook County State Attorney’s Office dropped a 16-count indictment against him in exchange for Smollett’s loss of his 10-count bond. $ 000 without admitting wrongdoing.

The dismissal drew criticism from then-mayor Rahm Emanuel and the city’s police commissioner, who called the reversal a miscarriage of justice.

In 2019, Webb recommended re-indicting Smollett, and a grand jury handed down an indictment.

