West Hollywood hopes to become an Amsterdam-style marijuana tourism hotspot
West Hollywood is going green, allowing the cannabis industry to grow and transform entertainment in the city in a way similar to Europe’s famous weed tourism hotspot, Amsterdam, CBS Los Angeles Reports.
Cafes, restaurants, lounges and even galleries can have a “WeHo” home with the potential to attract millions of tourists and their money, the resort explains.
“I really see it as a place that can redefine the image of cannabis with the general public,” said Kelly Lyon, of The Artist Tree Marijuana Dispensary, as he showcased the wide range of pot products in the store.
The Artist Tree, part of an ever-changing and growing industry, is also a gallery, and will soon be opening a salon upstairs. This will be one of the many cannabis-based businesses already present or about to open in West Hollywood.
“It would be great if you could have a business where you can enjoy art. If yoga is more your thing, you can walk down the street and do it while you’re consuming and everyone kind of brings a different idea to it. the table, “Lyon said.
WeHo, a city of just over 35,000 residents, is already a major entertainment hub, and the city has said it is ready to expand what that means.
“Right now there are six dispensaries in the city of West Hollywood,” said John Leonard, community and legislative affairs manager for West Hollywood.
As the Los Angeles Times first reported, WeHo officials think of Amsterdam, tourists to the Dutch city flock to the canals, the Rembrandts – and the cafes, bars and coffeeshops where they can legally smoke pot. marijuana.
“We could reach a total of 23 cannabis companies. It’s a combination of up to 11 dispensaries and 12 consumption salons as well,” Leonard said.
Celebrities like Jay-Z are investing and even buying dispensaries in WeHo as the industry grows.
Leonard said residents have overwhelmingly supported legalizing pot in the voting measure known as Proposition 64 and that there has been little resistance to plans for cannabis.
“We heard very few complaints from residents. We had a lot of residents who came to support these businesses, as we went through our municipal process, but we didn’t hear a lot in general,” Leonard said. .
City officials told CBS LA that alcohol would not be allowed in pot lounges. There will also be other regulations, such as strict odor rules.
Katrina Corcoran, who is from Sydney, Australia, seemed okay as long as the stores remain something new.
“I don’t think there should be too many of them because it becomes a little more common at this point. I think it’s a bit new to have them, but I guess, yeah, it depends on the uses, ”she said. .
Vincent Williams, however, welcomes business.
“I mean, it’ll bring in some income, right? So that’s always good. What’s wrong with it? And as long as they’re legal, I don’t think it’ll attract the bad crowd. It’s just a little grass off the ground, “said Williams.
