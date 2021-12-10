Review: In a gender-based revival, society loves misery

If there has ever been a good time not to love the Company, it is not now.

No, the death on November 26 of songwriter Stephen Sondheim makes it more of a moment of sadness and gratitude. He was, after all, the man who wrote these sentiments into a beautiful Company song. Sorry-grateful and in so doing, introduces ambivalence on an almost cellular level into American musical theater.

But let’s face it, the alarm clock that opened on Thursday evening at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater is not the Sondheim Company and writer George Furth (with director Hal Prince) unleashed on Broadway in 1970. Of course, the score remains excellent, and there are a few performances perfectly etched into the supporting roles, particularly Patti LuPones as a sape, marinated Joanne.

As directed by Marianne Elliott, however, in a gender-reversed version encouraged by Sondheim himself, what was once the story of a man terrified of intimacy becomes something far less interesting: the story of ‘a woman who is rightly tired of her friends. .

This woman now Bobbie instead of Bobby, and played by the alluring Katrina Lenk no longer hears the busy signal of the missed emotional connections that pulsed through the songs in their original incarnation. This time, what comes with her as she studies five partnerships and samples three lovers is the ticking of a biological clock.