Bollywood actress Vicky Kaushal marries actress Katrina Kaif in dreamy wedding ceremony

Hold your breath, the first official photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s dream royal wedding are finally out and we can’t take our eyes off the newlyweds.

After getting married in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara in Rajasthan on Thursday, the couple shared captivating images of their dreamy wedding rites. The shots beautifully capture the different cultures and religions that come together for the star couple’s union in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

In the photos, we can see Katrina wearing a beautiful red Sabyasachi lehenga whose border was adorned with a large golden gota. She chose royal Rajputana style jewelry that included an elegant Rani Haar, mattha patti, huge nath, heavy earrings, royal bracelets, rings and a Punjabi style kalira. She has tied her hair up in a bun decorated with traditional floral gajra.

Her Prince Charming, Vicky, also looked dapper in a gold Achkan, sherwani, a traditional turban adorned with heavy kalgi, and a pearl green necklace.

While the first photo is captured during the garland ceremony, the second shows the couple taking “pheras”. The third and fourth candid images show the duo kissing.

Bollywood actress Vicky Kaushal marries actress Katrina Kaif, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur; Image Source: Instagram Katrina Kaif

The newlyweds wrote the same caption for the post which read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for all that has brought us to this time. Seeking all of your love and blessings then as we begin this new journey together.

The post garnered over a million likes within minutes of posting. Several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Harrdy Sandhu and Tiger Shroff, among others, sent congratulatory messages to the stars in the comments section.

According to close sources, the couple took the “seven pheras” Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

The pre-wedding festivities started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by the big Punjabi Sangeet party on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others in the film industry were part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities.