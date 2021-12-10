Rebel Wilson reveals she was sexually harassed by two entertainment figures

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she has been sexually harassed by two entertainment industry figures on different occasions.

The 41-year-old Australian actress opened up about the shocking incidents during an interview with the BBC.

The first meeting happened in a hotel room in Australia when Rebel was in her twenties and was invited to chat with a “big time” director.

Speaking: Rebel Wilson revealed she was twice sexually harassed by a ‘big time’ director and actor on the set of one of her films

“I literally thought I was going to have a comedy reunion and talk about comedy,” she recalls. “He kept trying to give me more and more alcohol.

The star said the director received a phone call from his wife during the meeting, which Rebel could clearly hear.

“She started to say, ‘You have Rebel in that hotel room, you were going to sleep with her …’ I heard the message. It was the first time I thought, ‘Oh my god, what ‘is it ? What is happening ?”‘

Rebel began to quickly leave the hotel room and never mentioned the meeting again.

The second case of sexual harassment happened on a Rebel film set in Los Angeles, when she was randomly invited to a male co-star trailer.

The actress revealed that the actor dropped his pants as she entered the trailer and asked her to do an inappropriate act while her male friends filmed the meeting on their phones.

“I was in shock, I was like, ‘What’s going on? I kept saying, “No, what is this?” Like, “no, no, no,” Wilson explained.

“His pals are laughing and he’s clearly sort of doing it.”

Rebel’s agent reported the incident to the studio, which revealed it was the fourth complaint they were receiving about the anonymous actor.

Rebel says she now has the “courage” to speak out against “disgusting” and inappropriate behavior.