Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Announce Their Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Other Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate the Newlyweds | Hindi movie news





Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have posted the first official photos of their dream royal wedding on their respective social media accounts and we can’t take our eyes off the newlyweds. In the photos, we can see Katrina wearing a beautiful red Sabyasachi lehenga with a border adorned with large golden Gota. She chose royal Rajputana style jewelry including an elegant Rani Haar, a mattha patti, a huge Nath, heavy earrings, royal bracelets, rings and a Punjabi style Kalira. She has tied her hair up in a bun decorated with traditional floral Gajra. Vicky also looked dapper in a gold Achkan, sherwani, a traditional turban adorned with heavy kalgi, and



a pearl green necklace. The newlyweds wrote the same caption for the post which read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for all that has brought us to this moment. Seeking all of your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. ” Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Sara Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Parine Abisheti Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Harrdy Sandhu and Tiger Shroff among others sent congratulatory messages to the stars in the comments section. Deepika wrote: “I wish you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!” while Priyanka added: “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations to both of you! Ure perfect together” Alia wrote: “Oh my god you guys are so beautiful”, while Kareena Kapoor Khan commented: “You did it! Hrithik posted: “So amazing. I send you all my love !! I have to dance together soon!”

Sonam wrote: “Congratulations kat and vicky! You are both gorgeous” Parineeti added: “KATYYYYY – only love and more happiness for youuuuu!” And Janhvi dropped red hearts in the comments section. Ali Abbas Zafar commented: “Congratulations buddy. I wish you all the happiness and love. The new beautiful start” Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others in the film industry were part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities. The couple are said to have hosted a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/vicky-kaushal-and-katrina-kaif-announce-wedding-deepika-padukone-priyanka-chopra-kareena-kapoor-khan-alia-bhatt-hrithik-roshan-and-other-bollywood-celebs-congratulate-the-newlyweds/articleshow/88192484.cms

