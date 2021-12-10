How Today’s Best Writers Are Changing Hollywood’s Work Culture

Gloria Caldern Kellett, creator of “One Day at a Time,” Jaclyn Moore, co-host of the reboot of “Queer as Folk”, Amy Aniobi, writer of “Insecure”, and other leading writers find ways to kill the cultures of “toxic” writers’ rooms. has come.

During TheWrap’s “Inside the Writers Room” panel at the Power Women Summit 2021 on Wednesday, Kellet (“With Love”), Moore (“Dear White People”), Aniobi, writer “The Boys” Rebecca sonnenshine and Amazon “I Know What You Did Last Summer” creator Sara Goodman spoke with TV reporter Jennifer Maas about the “trauma” they experienced in the rooms of previous writers and the way they try to break this cycle in the future.

Jaclyn Moore

“I honestly think the most important thing was that there is a humane way to do this, and treating people like people goes a long way and not bending to a hierarchy all the time. … Our writers, script coordinators, and showrunner assistant all received a half-script in an order of eight episodes. And that goes a long way in helping to pay forward and not just… It’s like people who are traumatized are re-creating systems of trauma and abuse because that’s what they went through. As a trans woman who went to a Catholic high school for boys, I can’t imagine what that would be like. But no, I think I’m trying to get out of these patterns and be like, “Hey, you know what? You don’t have to be here until three in the morning every night ”, that is to say… This does not mean that every now and then there is no urgency where the network throws something up the night before they start production and you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve got to do this all over again. We’re going to be here all night. It is very good. But there are a lot of people who run shows where it’s just standard operating procedure. It’s just like, ‘No, I have your time.’

“In both shows that I co-directed – both ‘Queer as Folk’ and ‘Dear White People’, with Justin this last season, Justin Simien, who is a genius – and in both cases, I believe a lot of like, “Hey, do you have a reunion?” If you’re a writer that’s got an evolution, go meet up with you. These shows come and go, and we all live under these short orders and 20 weeks and whatever. I think it’s egotistical in a way. Some showrunners try to be like, “No, no, no, I own your time now. These next five months are mine. And it’s like they don’t. did not have to be.

Gloria Calderon I had to

“Hard okay. Hard to agree with Jaclyn. Yes. On the first day, I give a speech where it’s like, ‘Hey, there’s something important to you. It might be your child. Maybe he is your parent. He might be your best friend. It could be your dog. If there’s something that’s important to you that you need to do that thing, go do that thing. Tell me about this so I know, but go do this thing because I promise you if my kid has a show at two o’clock, I’ll go, and then I’ll be back. Just as we’re here, let’s stay focused… I remember “One Day at a Time,” the last season of “One Day at a Time,” we had a writer whose best friend was in chemo. And it was really important for her to accompany her friend to each of these dates. She has to go to all these dates. And I’ll tell you, when she was with us boy, was she with us and so grateful and worked so hard. And I’m not messing around with YouTube videos either. I arrive with a very clear path because I love my husband. He cute. I love my children. They are nice. I love my parents. They live across the street because I’m a real Latina. And I want to go home and live my life. And I want you to live your life so that you can come back and tell me great stories. So the first day you have to get to things. Don’t mistreat me, but you can go to stuff….

“And if you wanna be a part of any aspect of this showrunning, if you wanna listen to calls, if you wanna be on no sessions, if you wanna be part of the cast, if you wanna be in the edit bay with me , you have the right … That shouldn’t be inside information either. I was in rooms where the showrunner kept everything a secret from us. And we were just there to be the monkeys who gave him ideas, and then he didn’t. never showed us anything. And that shouldn’t be inside information. If we’re really doing this job, we want to build future showrunners. So that’s also something I’ve seen, and it works. It works. ” These people are now all overwhelming, so those are two big things. I totally agree with Jaclyn.

Amy Aniobi

“I agree. As number two on ‘Insecure’ I will say I was lucky to have amazing bosses like Hilary Winston, Jonathan Groff and Prentice Penny on ‘Insecure’ who are such people. and want you to have a life and want you to go out and bring stories to the room, believe in, “Oh, you got something, go do it.” I think that’s the best way to have it. great writers who feel safe. And by being safe you are allowed to be vulnerable. I have been in therapy. Can you relate? It’s like being vulnerable gives you a better story. I know that there are environments that created shows that we love that have toxic parts. But I’m like, it’s not necessary. I couldn’t agree more with what they were all saying both. I just think that’s the key is to be a person and to treat your writers like people. “

Sara goodman

“I agree too. I think that’s also that you have to make it safe. Everyone has to be able to say things that are wrong and that there is forgiveness and that there is… I think you have to feel like it’s safe to say whatever you have to say in this room.I worked for a showrunner who the minute someone went to the bathroom, they were talking to them . And that was one of the worst experiences I ever had because you knew it. You knew you were never safe in this room. No one was going to be safe from it. I think it’s really important to never do things like that about someone who is in this room and to make sure everyone understands that what’s going on there is sacred because what happens is you don’t want a theater company but you come up with vulnerability. And you come up with things that seem really stupid. And that’s your hanging family. nt this time. And I think it’s really important that everyone knows that whatever they say is OK. Someone else might get upset, but ultimately it doesn’t happen behind their back and everyone is on the same team.

Rebecca sonnenshine

“And I’ll just say the only thing I really tried to do was listen to people’s arguments… And I asked everyone to do that too.” Don’t hear one pitch and then move on to another. Let’s all consider what people are saying. That doesn’t mean we’ll make it or that it’s even a good pitch, but sometimes you might want to say no to something right away. But if you just sit down with him and chat about it reasonably, I don’t want to like slowing us down either, but I want everyone to get along and talk about the pitches so that as a showrunner I’m not like … it’s not like i think it should be. I’m just trying to listen, get a beat and really listen to what people are saying and everyone is listening too.

