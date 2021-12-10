Entertainment
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share first photos of private wedding under surveillance
Bollywood actors Katrina kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday, December 9, after months of media speculation over their relationship.
The couple got married in an exotic 14th-century fort in the western state of Rajasthan in a closely watched ceremony attended by close friends and family.
The actors posted the first photographs of their big bollywood winter wedding on Instagram Thursday night, even as Indian paparazzi relentlessly documented the scenes outside the venue, the Six Senses Fort in Barwara, near Jaipur.
The newlyweds captioned their respective posts: What love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all of your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.
Kaushal and Kaif, among Bollywood’s most popular actors, are rumored to have been dating since 2019, but their wedding photos are the first official confirmation of their relationship.
However, in the weeks leading up to the wedding which hit Indian social media, the actors were photographed at each other’s residences in Mumbai, and several Bollywood actors were spotted at the airport on their way to Jaipur. .
Rumors of the couples’ nuptials have been circulating online for most of the past month.
These rumors included details of their wedding venue, the bride’s outfit designed by famous Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the food menu, and a strict no-phone policy for guests.
However, some bizarre rumors cited by the media said that drones flying around the wedding venue would be shot down and the guests would have secret codes and not be referred to by name.
Kaushal made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the critically acclaimed film Masaan and is currently enjoying the success of the period film Sardar oudham, on the life of Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael ODwyer in London to avenge the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 in Amritsar.
Meanwhile, model-turned-actor Kaifs’ journey in the Hindi film industry dates back almost 18 years.
From his lackluster film debut Boom in 2003, Kaif starred in several big budget commercial films, most notably opposite Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman khan. She also launched her own line of cosmetics, Kay Beauty, in 2019.
Reacting to the news of their wedding, Indian content creator Kusha Kapila congratulated the couple, adding that famous Indian paparazzi Viral Bhayani can now breathe easily.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who married his industry colleague Ranveer Singh in November 2018, wished the couple a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship.
Other prominent actors such as Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Farhan Akhtar also left comments full of emojis on the photos of the actors.
