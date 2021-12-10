Things to do in Columbia, Spring Hill: Christmas parties, parades, more

The Christmas revelry continues this weekend with parties at Polk Home, the Spring Hill Christmas Parade, plus a hearty breakfast, while giving back.

1. Christmas at the Polk

The Christmas season at President James K. Polk Home & Museum returns this weekend with many historic festivities, holiday-themed tours and more.

Christmas at the Polk runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with tickets ranging from $ 5 to $ 15. Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.com.

In addition to the tours, activities will include Victorian Christmas crafts, hot drinks, and photos with Santa Claus. There will also be photo ops that include a fully decorated Christmas sleigh.

Seating is limited in time with Santa Claus and will include a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”, as well as Christmas carols.

2. Spring Hill Christmas Parade

The Town of Spring Hill will host its annual Christmas Parade starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill & Thompson’s Station.

This year it’s “Sounds of the Season” with the parade route starting at Spring Hill Elementary School and down Main Street.

The parade will also feature Sarah Fischer as this year’s Grand Marshal in memory of her late husband and former Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Fischer.

The parade is scheduled to run until approximately 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Gerald Beckham at (615) 801-4364 or email [email protected]

3. shop with a cop’s pancake breakfast

As a season of giving, one of the city’s annual traditions is the Columbia Police Department shop with a cop’s pancake breakfast, which returns this weekend to Puckett’s.

The 19th annual breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday with $ 5 plates that will include pancakes, bacon and your choice of beverage.

All proceeds will go to CPD’s Shop with a Cop program, which purchases gifts for children and families in need. Officers will spend one-on-one time with children in Grades 1-4 as they take them to local retailers to shop.

For more information or to donate to Shop with a Cop, contact CPD’s Community Affairs Department at (931) 560-1636, and its Archives Department at (931) 560-1650.

4. “A Grumpy Off-Road Christmas” at Fisher’s

What is Christmas without the appearance of the vile Grinch?

Fisher’s Off-Road Rentals, 3500 Marlowe Road in Williamsport, will host “A Grinchy Off-Road Christmas” starting at 9 am Sunday. Saddle up on a side-by-side ride with the Grinch through scenic Williamsport, which will also include an appearance of Santa Claus.

Children 17 and under will be able to ridge for free, but must be accompanied by two paying adults. There will also be a Christmas Scavenger Hunt during each ride for the chance to win many great Fisher’s Off-Road Prizes.

Admission for a three-hour trip is $ 377.34 for two adults from 9 a.m. to noon. The four-hour trips will cost $ 432.90 for two adults and will run from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Free coffee, tea and hot chocolate will also be provided.

Reserve your spot by calling (615) 730-3220.

5. More live entertainment

The Watershed Public Theater will present its “A Victorian Christmas Carol” at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, with performances at 7 pm Friday and Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.

Stephanie Adlington will perform at Vintage Winery’s “Vintage Christmas”, 616 N. Main St., starting at 5 pm Friday.

Trey binkley will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Végabonds will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., the doors opening at 7 pm Saturday. Visit www.TheMulehouse.com for tickets.

Rory feek will perform at his Hardison Mill concert hall, 4544 Highway 431, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit www.RoryFeek.com for tickets.

The Howler Brothers will perform at Puckett’s in downtown Columbia from 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dustin Hanusch will perform at Vintage Winery starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, will host “A Warriors Garden Night of Music” starting at 7 pm Friday, with performances by Malachias Rafal Gaskin and Brittany Bexton.

CJ Hughes and the 50 beautiful units will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Austin Tyler Jones will perform at Vanh Dy’s in downtown Columbia from 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Real Deal group will perform at Ember’s Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Bald core will perform at the Boondox starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.