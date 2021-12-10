Jussie Smollett convicted of lying to police for faking hate crime

A Cook County jury on Thursday found Mr Smollett guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct against him. Each count carries up to three years in prison, although he could also face probation due to his lack of previous felony convictions.

Mr. Smollett showed little reaction to the verdicts being read.

The jury deliberated for about nine hours over two days before delivering its verdict.

The parties have set a date of January 27 to discuss a hearing on the post-trial motions.

The judge said Mr. Smollett was free to leave with his current bail and would have to return to Chicago once more if the post-trial motions are dismissed and the case results in a conviction.

He said that if Mr. Smollett did not appear in person for the conviction, he could face one to three years in prison and a fine of $ 25,000.

Mr Smollett was the star of the hit show Empire when he told police that two men used racist, anti-gay language and a pro-Trump slogan before hitting and punching him. foot and put a noose around his neck around 2 a.m. on January 29. 2019.

Two brothers, who were initially arrested as suspects in the case, have become star witnesses for the prosecution. Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo testified last week that they believed a payment of $ 3,500 from Mr. Smollett covered diet and physical training and the staging of a bogus hate crime. They said the motive for the hoax was that Empire’s producers did not take a hate message that Mr. Smollett received about a week before the attack seriously enough.

During the trial, Jussie Smollett had taken his defense.

Photo:



Scott Olson / Getty Images





Dan Webb, the special prosecutor, said Mr Smollett lied to the police and the jury, compounding his wrongdoing. I believe that’s a full rationale for the Chicago Police Department and all the work they’ve done, he said.

Each of the six charges laid against Mr. Smollett related to a specific time when he allegedly lied to a police officer. Count Six accused Mr Smollett of falsely reporting that he was the victim of aggravated bodily harm to an officer on February 14, 2019. Mr Webb said he did not want to speculate as to why the jury had found Mr. Smollett not guilty of the charge. six. He said the other charges related to lies he told police on the day of the crime and that count six arose two weeks later.

A lawyer for Mr Smollett said they would appeal. We remain confident that on appeal he will be cleared of all charges, all charges, said Nenye Uche, lead counsel for Mr Smolletts. It’s an inconsistent verdict. Jussie was not accused of two different things. He has been indicted several times over a single incident. The jury cannot say he was guilty of lying and not guilty of lying.

A lawyer representing the Osundairo brothers said they couldn’t be more satisfied and delighted with the verdict.

Mr. Smollett left the courthouse without commenting to the gathered media.

Mr Smollett had taken a stand in his own defense, saying he was happy with the studio and took hate mail too seriously by giving it security he didn’t want. He also said he didn’t want to call the police about the alleged attack as it would ruin his chances of being taken seriously in his future roles as sports characters or comic book heroes.

He was initially charged with 16 counts of misconduct for allegedly lying to police, but the case was dropped when he agreed to hand over his bail money and do community service.

But a special prosecutor was later appointed and presented evidence before a grand jury that charged Mr. Smollett with six counts of disorderly conduct. He also faces a civil lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago over the overtime it paid detectives working on the case.

Mr Smollett was fired from Empire and testified that he has not been able to find work since. I lost my livelihood, he said.

Write to Joe Barrett at [email protected] and Ben Kesling at [email protected]