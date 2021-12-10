What a Bollywood megastar means for women in India

By Ruth Pollard

Tens of millions of women have disappeared from the labor market in India over the past decade. This was before Covid-19 worsened women’s employment prospects by displacing 6.7 million more from their jobs. So how has India, which until the pandemic hit was one of the world’s fastest growing large economies, failed to increase women’s participation in line with this? expansion?

In a new book, economist Shrayana Bhattacharya used the career of Bollywood frontman Shah Rukh Khan to highlight the barriers that prevent women from leaving the home and entering the workplace. They include safety concerns, family pressures, the burden of household chores and intergenerational care, and chronic underinvestment in child care. Khan, whose fame extends far beyond India to the vast diaspora of South Asia and the Middle East and North Africa, he even has an orchid named after him in Singapore. , demonstrates a freedom of choice and movement that women can only dream of. As Bhattacharya writes in Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh, women don’t want to marry Khan. They want to be him.

A Bollywood staple for 30 years, Khan primarily plays the underdog in love stories featuring fragile and vulnerable characters anxious to find happiness and avoid the standard hyper-masculine tropes of Indian cinema. In real life, he was married to his high school girlfriend, a Hindu, for three decades. As a Muslim, he has spoken on several occasions about extreme intolerance in India and received an award at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2018 for his work on the rights of women and children.

Even expressing love for his films is a form of protest for poor and working-class women, Bhattacharya notes. It is a country where the whole conversation about the economy, how it will grow and in what direction, is still largely dictated and dominated by men. The focus is on the market, and the market is outside the home. The economy is not just a bunch of us exchanging money; it’s a whole range of interactions and if women are not allowed to leave the house, how can they participate in this market? she said.

There is, she said, a shocking inequality between men and women in India today. Despite the rapid rise in girls’ educational attainment and declining fertility, a 2020 World Economic Forum report placed the nation in the bottom five, along with Pakistan, Syria, Yemen and Iraq. on gender gaps in economic participation. In 2021, the WEF again exposed the disparities. Only 22.3% of Indian women participate in the labor market, which translates into a gender gap of 72%. This compares to Turkey (38.5 percent female participation, 50 percent difference), Mexico (49.1 percent and 40 percent), Indonesia (56 percent and 33 percent). hundred).

Men captured most of the employment gains in post-liberalization India, where households that managed to move into higher income brackets adopted more conservative values, forcing women out of their jobs and out of business. going home full time, Bhattacharya said.

For all of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ programs aimed at empowering women, including a financial inclusion program encouraging them to open bank accounts and provide cooking gas and toilets in rural areas, the reality is that not much has changed in his seven years in office. women can go to work safely and then do their jobs without fear of harassment, they remain excluded from large parts of the economy. Their place outside the house must be as valued as inside.

Women’s physical movements are constantly monitored in India, especially in the more conservative and densely populated north, home to the capital, New Delhi. It is not uncommon to visit a village in the populated state of Uttar Pradesh, in the heart of Hindi and struggle to find a woman to talk to, and certainly not without a man present. Instead, the women are locked away at home, where 66% of their work is unpaid. This work contributes 19 trillion rupees ($ 252 billion) to the economy, which, writes Bhattacharya, is built by the money men earn and exchange through the invisible love and unpaid care that women offer.

Although the Indian economy experienced an average annual growth of 7% between 2004 and 2011, the share of women in the labor force fell to 32.6% before reaching a historic low of 23.3% between 2011 and 2017. All of this comes at a cost. As Bloomberg previously reported, India could increase its gross domestic product by $ 770 billion by 2025 by employing more women and increasing equality, according to data from the McKinsey Global Institute.

So, Modis’ big message to global investors that India is open for business should be treated with caution. Yes, there are tax incentives for manufacturers and other opportunities, but companies should be aware: if they are employing locally, they will mostly employ men. Any female staff member will likely have to navigate a complex web of family permissions and other restrictions to get on the payroll. It is likely that the company will need to provide a special bus or taxi service to ensure a safe commute to work, and there is no established culture of childcare in the workplace. to help parents manage their family responsibilities.

Indian SOEs are already far behind their global counterparts in environmental, social and governance scores, which now play an increasingly important role in guiding investment decisions. According to S&P Global, companies are under pressure to increase the representation of women on boards and leadership positions and to provide equal compensation and career mobility for women and people of color.

Through this lens, it is difficult to see how attractive investing in India is for companies who care what their shareholders think.

A post-pandemic economic recovery may well be underway and India could play a larger role in global value chains, but it is clear that its women will not benefit from this change. They have been hit hard by job losses linked to the pandemic and, unlike their male counterparts who have mostly returned to work, women make up half of all those who have been forced to leave and held back. difference. This is despite the fact that they made up less than a quarter of the workforce before the pandemic, according to the Indian Economic Watch Center.

We should look at these numbers and cry, Bhattacharya said, and yet there are no protests on the streets calling for a change. Yes, the percentage of women who vote in federal and state elections has increased and is now comparable to that of men, but it has not moved the needle inside or outside the house.

So where is Shah Rukh Khan located?

Our economic and romantic lives are intertwined, Bhattacharya notes, and Khans’ films offer women a different life to aspire to: a life where they are free to do what they want and where men will treat them with respect. , share the burden of caring for a large multigenerational household and recognize that they too need to get out and have fun. To buy their own movie ticket and go to the movies in a country where a significant percentage of women are not allowed to leave their homes and visit the local market on their own.

It means having some economic power and the independence to spend it. Most women, especially those in the vast hinterland where 65% of the population live, are still far from the fantasy of Bollywood Khans.