Anne Hathway supports Jeremy Strong in the debate on the acting method | Entertainment

Anne Hathaway sent Jeremy Strong “some love” after his acting methods were criticized.

The 42-year-old actor discussed everything he does with his intense approach to his job in a viral New Yorker article, which caused a stir online.

His on-screen father in “Estate,” Brian Cox, admitted he was concerned that Jeremy was “obsessed” with his work because he feared it would ultimately leave him “worn out”.

While Aaron Sorkin and Jessica Chastain, who worked with Jeremy on “Molly’s Game”, had their say.

And now, Anne, Jeremy’s co-star on “Serenity” and “Armageddon Time”, has expressed her support for the star, whom she has lauded for many things, including being “fully engaged and engaged on set” .

She wrote on Instagram: At the end of the week I would like to send some love to Jeremy Strong who I am lucky to have worked with twice and who I am proud to consider as a friend. I deeply appreciate his qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, gentleness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and his extraordinary sensitivity. He is an incredibly talented and inventive artist who is fully engaged and engaged on set, as well as a passionate and open person in life. I find all of these things inspiring. (oh, and he’s fun.). (sic) “

She concluded, “Either way, he and the entire cast have crushed this @succession season (for the record, the job is where the story begins and ends for me.) Kudos to all of them and up to the final!

Echoing comments he made in the article, Brian said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”: The problem with Jeremy’s approach is that it works based on what comes out. other end.

My problem and, that’s okay, I don’t have a problem with Jeremy because he’s delicious. He’s an amazing dad. He’s quite a unique individual. But, he is obsessed with work.

“And I worry what that does to her, because if you can’t separate because you’re dealing with all this stuff every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually you burn yourself out.

Brian quoted one of Jeremy’s acting heroes, Daniel Day-Lewis, who retired from the profession prematurely, insisting that the “Phantom Thread” star made the decision because his approach was ” too consuming ”.

In the profile, Jeremy – who admitted that he didn’t agree that “Succession” is a dark comedy – insisted he doesn’t see himself as a method actor but practices it. which he calls “identity diffusion”.

He said: “I think you have to go through all the ordeal that the character has to go through.

If I have one method, it is simply this: to clean up anything that is not the character and circumstances of the scene.

“And generally that means cleaning up almost everything around and inside you, so that you can be a more complete vessel for the job at hand …

“I can’t work in a way that feels like I’m doing a TV show. I need, for some reason, to believe it’s real and commit to that sense of belief. …

“For me, the stakes are life or death. I take [Kendall] as seriously as I take my own life.