The Fiji Times »Actor Jussie Smollett Convicted of Organizing Fake Hate Crimes





CHICAGO, December 9 (Reuters) – Former “Empire” TV star actor Jussie Smollett was convicted on Thursday of staging a hate crime against himself in what prosecutors said was a attempt to gain sympathy and boost his career. Prosecutors said Smollett, who is black and gay, lied to police when he told them he was accosted on a dark Chicago street by two masked strangers in January 2019. The actor faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison on each count when convicted, although he may be granted probation. The Cook County Circuit Court jury, which deliberated for nine hours, found Smollett, 39, guilty of five of the six counts of disorderly conduct he faced, one for each time he was accused of lying to the police. Describing Smollett’s account of what happened as “ridiculous,” Special Prosecutor Dan Webb told reporters following the verdict that “Mr. Smollett would not have lost this case like he did. today unless the jury finds he lied to them. Smollett’s lead defense attorney Nenye Uche said his client was “an innocent man” who was confident he would see the guilty verdicts overturned on appeal. “I don’t believe for a second that justice has been served today,” Uche said in court, adding that the defense faced an uphill battle because “Jussie has already been tried and convicted in the media.” Smollett left the courthouse without speaking to reporters and surrounded by an entourage. Smollett claimed attackers threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while shouting racist and homophobic slurs and expressions of support for former President Donald Trump.

