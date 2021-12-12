Actor Hawkeye Kazi on Clown and Echo spin-off rumors

In the Matt Fraction / David Aja Hawkeye comics that the latest Disney Plus TV show is based on, there is one major villain that Clint and Kate must grapple with. Nicknamed Kazi Kazimierczak, aka the Clown, he’s a deadly mercenary who shoots one of Clints’s neighbors down and forces him to fight, but the Disney Plus show took a different approach with the character.

Here’s the thing most actors who sign up to do a Marvel job know very little about what they’re about to do, said Fra Fee, who plays the live-action version of Kazi. RadioTimes.com.

And the case was pretty much the same for me. I had a hunch that the role I was auditioning for was the character you are referring to. And we discussed how he was portrayed in the comics.

However, the character of Kazis on the screen has been completely changed. Now, instead of an assassin hired by the Tracksuit Mafia, he’s a senior member of the organized crime group, described as a pretty bright and balanced lieutenant to the obsessive Maya Lopez / Echo of Alaqua Cox.

The way they kind of got him into this story and how he kind of connected with Maya and everything was to make him part of the tracksuit mafia, which is different in the comics, Fee said.

It was certainly very interesting to take stuff from the comics and add to that what we did with the TV show and come up with something a little more, I guess, original, that I can bring my my mind to. own flavor.

While fans disappointed with Fees’ lack of clown makeup still have something to look forward to, the actor has hinted.

Who can say where the character may or may not end up further down the line? he teased, noting that the show’s last two episodes pack a punch.

I can’t wait for people to see it. I can’t wait to see the latest episodes. This made for quite the finale. And I don’t think anyone will be disappointed.

And of course, Hawkeye might not be Kazi’s end anyway. It has already been confirmed that Alaqua Coxs Echo is getting its own spin-off. Would it be so strange for her right arm to join her as she sets out on her own?

I mean, are you kidding? Of course, I would love to be a part of it, Fee told us.

But my phone is on right now, and there hasn’t been a phone call yet. Well, just wait and see. Who knows?

Hawkeye Releases New Episodes On Disney Plus On Wednesdays sign up now for 7.99 per month or 79.90 for a full year.

To find out more, check out our science fiction page or our full TV guide.