Hedge Funds Are No Longer From Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

Out of the thousands of stocks that are currently traded in the market, it is difficult to identify which ones will truly generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on MBA and PhD analysts who are industry experts and well connected to other industry insiders and the media on top of that. Individual investors can rely on hedge funds employing these talents and can thus benefit from their vast resources and knowledge. We analyze quarterly 13F deposits from nearly 900 hedge funds, and by examining the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine if it has the potential to beat the market in the long term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.’s smart money thinks (NASDAQ:PLAYER).

East Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAYER) undervalued? The best stock pickers were turning less bullish. The number of bullish bets on hedge funds has fallen by 2 recently. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAYER) appeared in 26 hedge fund portfolios at the end of September. The all-time high for this statistic is 28. Our calculations have also shown that PLAY is not among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 ranking).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next big investing idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled in the past year, so we’re going through lists like the top 10 electric vehicle stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver 10x performance. Even though we only recommend positions in a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check as many stocks as possible. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAYER).

Christian Leone of Luxor Capital Group

Do hedge funds think PLAY is a good stock to buy now?

At the end of the third quarter, 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long in this stock, a change of -7% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held bullish stocks or call options in PLAY a year ago. With the change of hands of smart money capital, there are a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were significantly increasing their stakes (or already building up significant positions).

The story continues

The largest stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) was held by Capital of the hill road, which said it held $ 175.3 million in shares at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a position of $ 49.7 million. Other bullish investors for the company included Candlestick Capital Management, Point72 Asset Management and Arrowstreet Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position, Hill Path Capital assigned the largest weight to Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), approximately 9.09% of its 13F portfolio. MIC Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 5.92% of its 13F equity portfolio to PLAY.

Given that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has witnessed bearish sentiment from smart money, logic dictates that there is a certain “level” of funds that have chosen to reduce all of its holdings in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus asset management scrapped the biggest investment in the “top crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling around $ 40.6 million in call options, and Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management was right behind the move, the fund having cut approximately $ 16.2 million. These moves are important to note, as overall hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) but of similar value. We’ll take a look at Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB), Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:LIP), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CN) and Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TO SAY). All the market caps of these stocks are similar to the market cap of PLAY.

[table] Ticker, number of HF with positions, total value of HF positions (x1000), change of HF position PRLB, 17,259887, -2 SVC, 17,87028,4 ALEC, 20,236209,2 USNA, 16,203568, – 5 TRIL, 40.498397.16 CNR, 22.104816.2 TELL, 15.93120, -2 Average, 21.211861,2,1 [/table]

See the table here if you have formatting problems.

As you can see, these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $ 212 million. That figure was $ 469 million in the case of PLAY. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) is the most popular action in this table. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TO SAY) is the least popular with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) isn’t the most popular stock in this group, but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for PLAY is 52.9. Stocks with a higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal, but we prefer to spend our time researching the stocks on which hedge funds are accumulating. Our calculations have shown that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds, returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 31.1% in 2021 through December 9 and again beat the market by 5.1 percentage points. Unfortunately, PLAY was not as popular as these 5 stocks and the hedge funds that bet on PLAY were disappointed as the stock has returned -10.7% since the end of September (through 12/9) and has under- performed the market. If you want to invest in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds, as many of these stocks have already outperformed the market since 2019.

Receive real-time email alerts: Follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: none. This article originally appeared on Monkey initiate.