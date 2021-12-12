the actor wins another major victory





There is time Johnny depp is in the difficult position of having his job penalized due to the ongoing divorce proceedings with Amber heard. Since there are also accusations of domestic violence, the situation is not easy to resolve; although there has not yet been a final conviction, the actor had to face a real job crisis, which endangered the projects in which he was able to participate. In particular, Depp recently worked on a fairly demanding film, The Minamata case – true story of a photojournalist who regains the charm of his work thanks to an investigation into the mercury poisoning of the inhabitants of Minamata by a well-known company in the country. A project of a certain weight for which both the actor and the director – Andrew Levitas – they spent a lot of time and energy. The whole process was however compromised due to the personal events of Johnny Depp and for months MGM, which owns the exploitation rights, did not announce any theatrical distribution on American soil. In a recent interview for The Sunday Times, the actor commented on the predicament: “We looked these people in the eye and promised to respect their history, not to exploit it. I’m sure I’ve kept my promise, but whoever comes after me should have, too. Some films reach audiences, such as Minamata and those who may have experienced a similar situation in their own lives. All this to see Hollywood boycott me? A man in a difficult situation after all the work of these years? But I make sure to bring it all to light.“ Fortunately, however, everything went well and thanks to Samuel Goldwyn Films and Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment; The Minamata case in fact, it will finally screen in theaters from December 15th. It should be remembered, however, that the date only refers to American distribution, since in Italy the film was premiered on Sky – which also shared the film’s trailer (you can find it at the bottom of the page). ‘article) – and November 3 in the home video version. Source: deadline Photo: Getty Images (Marc Piasecki / WireImage) To read also: Minamata: the umpteenth transformation of Johnny Depp on the first photo of the biopic on W. Eugene Smith REPRODUCTION RESERVED

