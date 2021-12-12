The Batman tested two different cuts with the public





There would be two different versions of The Batman that Warner Bros. would present to the public, and one of them is missing a certain actor.

Warner Bros. would have tested two different versions of The batman. According to Hollywood journalist‘sHeat Vision newsletter, sources report there are two versions of Matt Reeves’ The batman with the public. One cut of the film would feature a certain actor, while the other cut the actor entirely. The final test screening has already taken place and the studio has selected their preferred version. RELATED: The Batman: Danny DeVito Comments Colin Farrell Takes Penguin Role This report follows rumors that Eternals star Barry Keoghan would appear in The batman as Joker, although he was officially cast in the film as Gotham City Police Department officer Stanley Merkel in 2020. Keoghan’s alleged role as the Clown Prince of Crime has sparked a backlash enthusiastic fans on social media, although this has not been officially confirmed by the actor or by Warner Bros.

While rumors of Keoghan’s villainous role in the film remain rumored for now, the official synopsis for The batman hinted at another villain in the movie besides Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton / The Riddler, who appeared in the movie trailer. After mentioning the other villains who have been confirmed to appear in the film, the synopsis itself references an anonymous “killer” targeting Gotham’s elites, with no further indication of who that character might be. RELATED: Comic Book Inspirations From The Batman Movie May Confirm Plot Details Reveal In March 2021, director Matt Reeves announced that filming on The batman had officially finished after significant production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), which pushed back the release date by nearly a year. A trailer was released during DC FanDome, which features the film’s more gritty approach to the Dark Knight, pitting the titular hero against Dano’s The Riddler.

The batman has been described as a neo-noir crime thriller that follows a young Bruce Wayne who is only in his second year of self-defense. A potential sequel or continuation of the franchise has not been confirmed, but the cast have regularly praised Reeves’ script, with Dano describing it as “potentially very powerful” and Colin Farrell, who portrayed Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin. in the film, calling it “a really beautiful, dark and touching script”. Although it has been said that the film is entirely separate from the DCEU, it was recently reported that the story takes place in DC’s Earth-2. Dear next DC blockbuster Flash explore the concept of a cinematic multiverse and use multiple universes to include Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s versions of Batman. On top of that, a series based on the Gotham City Police Department, which will be set in the same universe as The batman, is expected to be released via HBO Max.

The batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. KEEP READING: The Batman: Kristen Stewart Responds to Joker Fan Cast Source: Hollywood journalist Why drive in Hollywood’s smartest car chase

