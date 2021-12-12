Hollywood rewind | Free Willy: Improbable Friendships and Environmental Conservation

Don’t let this whale get away. Come on, Willy, come on. These two phrases are probably the ones you thought you’d never hear a character say out loud on screen. Well, at least the first. But those two lines are spoken at different times in the 1993 feature film Free Willy, which was ably directed by Simon Wincer. Healthy to the end, Free Willy, as its name suggests, involves freeing Willy, an elderly predatory whale, from his captive status. And this task is led by a teenager called Jesse (a very convincing Jason James Richter). Now Jesse and Willy are both heroes of Free Willy. They take turns to co-star, although if you’re a sweet tooth like me when it comes to ’90s family drama, you’ll be completely enchanted by Willy.

As the film progresses, director Wincer and writers Keith A Walker and Corey Blechman take great care to establish a lasting and solid bond between our two protagonists. Jesse is an abandoned child who grew up in foster homes and has yet to find a true family connection with anyone. Meanwhile, Willy, against his own will (pun intended), has been separated from his family. What we see next are these lost souls finding a family in each other. Yes, it’s a bit cheesy and extremely predictable, but it’s still an endearing watch.

Richter, who played Jesse, was a teenager when the film was released, but the nuance and maturity he evokes through his acting way far surpasses his age. Add to that the beautiful background music from Basil Konstantine and the pure nature of Robbie Greenbergs cinematography, and you have yourself the recipe for the perfect heartwarming movie.

There are also some interesting asides in the film about protecting our environment and wildlife. The enslavement of beauty to human greed is also a recurring theme throughout the film. Director Simon Wincer forces us to reassess our priorities and put friendship and the preservation of life above all else, like only a 90s film can.

You can watch Free Willy on YouTube.