WASHINGTON (AP) A special customs and border protection unit used sensitive government databases designed to track down terrorists to investigate up to 20 US-based journalists, including an Associated Press reporter Pulitzer Prize winner, according to a federal watchdog.
Entertainment
Watchdog: Federal Counter-Terrorism Unit Investigates Journalists | Entertainment
By MARK SHERMAN – Associated Press
Yahoo News, which published a detailed report on the investigation, also found that the unit, the Counter Network Division, had questioned the files of Congressional staff members and possibly members of Congress.
Jeffrey Rambo, an agent who admitted to carrying out checks on journalists in 2017, told federal investigators the practice was routine. When a name appears on your desktop, you also launch it on whatever systems you have access to, it’s just the status quo, that’s what everyone does, Rambo said as quoted by Yahoo News.
The PA obtained a redacted copy of a more than 500 page report from the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security which included the same statement, but with the name of the speaker blacked out. The border protection agency is part of internal security.
People also read …
The revelations alarmed news outlets and prompted a demand for a full explanation.
We are deeply concerned about this apparent abuse of power, Lauren Easton, APs director of media relations, said in a statement. This appears to be an example of journalists being targeted for simply doing their job, which is a violation of the First Amendment.
In its own statement, Customs and Border Protection did not specifically address the investigation, but said CBP’s verification and investigation operations, including those conducted by the Counter Network division, are strictly governed. through well-established protocols and good practices. CBP does not investigate individuals without a legitimate and legal basis for doing so.
An employee of Storymakers Coffee Roasters, a small storefront store Rambo owns in San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood, said on Saturday that Rambo was not immediately available for comment. He lives in San Diego.
The new disclosures are just the latest examples of federal agencies using their power to scrutinize the contacts of journalists and others.
Earlier this year, Attorney General Merrick Garland officially prohibits prosecutors from seizing journalists’ files in connection with leak investigations, with few exceptions, reversing years of ministerial politics. The action came after an outcry over revelations that Trump’s Justice Department obtained files belonging to journalists, as well as Democratic members of Congress and their aides and a former House lawyer. Blanche, Don McGahn.
During the Obama administration, federal investigators secretly seized the telephone tapes of some PA journalists and editors. These seizures involved office and home telephone lines as well as cell phones.
Rambo and the Unit’s use of databases was more extensive than previously thought. The Inspector General referred possible criminal charges of abuse of government databases and lying to investigators, but the Justice Department refused to prosecute Rambo and two other internal security workers.
Rambo complained to Yahoo News that customs and border protection failed to support him and that he was unfairly portrayed in reports.
What none of these articles identify me with is a law enforcement officer who was cleared of wrongdoing, who actually had a real purpose to do what I was doing. he says, and CBP refuses to acknowledge that, refuses to admit that, refuses to right this wrong.
Rambo had previously been identified as the agent who had accessed the travel records of journalist Ali Watkins, then working for Politico, and questioned her about confidential sources. Watkins now writes for the New York Times.
Rambo was assigned to the border agency unit, which is part of the National Targeting Center in Sterling, Va., In 2017. He told investigators he initially approached Watkins as part of a larger effort. broad to get journalists to write about forced labor around the world as a national security issue.
He also described similar efforts with AP reporter Martha Mendoza, according to an unwritten summary obtained by Yahoo News. Rambos’ unit was able to select MENDOZA as a reputable journalist, the summary said, before trying to establish a relationship with her because of her expertise in writing about forced labor. Mendoza won his second Pulitzer Prize in 2016 as part of a team that reported on slave labor in the fishing industry in Southeast Asia.
Dan White, supervisor of Rambos in Washington, told investigators his unit was running Mendoza through multiple databases, and CBP discovered that one of the phone numbers on Mendoza’s phone was linked to a terrorist, Yahoo News reported. White’s case was also referred for prosecution and was dismissed.
In response, AP Easton said: The Associated Press demands an immediate explanation from U.S. Customs and Border Protection as to why reporters, including AP investigative reporter Martha Mendoza, have been consulted in databases used to track terrorists and identified as potential recruits of confidential informants.
It was Rambo’s awareness of Watkins that led to the Inspector General’s investigation. As he pointedly searched for her to continue his forced labor work, Rambo quickly focused on investigating the leaks. Rambo even gave him a name, “Operation Whistle Pig,” for the brand of whiskey he drank when he met Watkins at a Washington, DC bar in June 2017.
The only person charged and sentenced as a result of Rambo’s efforts is James wolfe, a former director of security for the Senate Intelligence Committee who had a personal relationship with Watkins. Wolfe pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with reporters.
During conversations with FBI agents, Rambo was asked at length about his interest in Watkins. He used the travel documents to confront her about her relationship with Wolfe, claiming Wolfe was her source of stories. Watkins acknowledged the relationship, but insisted Wolfe did not provide information for his stories.
Rambo said Watkins was not the only journalist whose records he searched government databases, although he maintained in his interviews with the FBI that he was only interested in whether Wolfe was providing any information. classified information. Rambo said he performed CBP file checks on “15-20 national security journalists,” according to an FBI summary of the interrogation contained in the Inspector General’s report.
New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades-Ha said new details of the Watkins investigation raised new concerns.
“We are deeply disturbed to learn how US Customs and Border Protection conducted this investigation from journalistic sources. As the Attorney General has made clear, the government must stop using leak investigations as an excuse to interfere with journalism It is time for Customs and Border Protection to make public a full account of what happened in this investigation so that this kind of inappropriate conduct does not happen again.
Watkins said she too was deeply troubled by the efforts of CBP and DHS staff to try to identify journalistic sources and delve into my personal life. It was freezing then, and it’s still freezing now.
Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.winonadailynews.com/entertainment/watchdog-federal-anti-terror-unit-investigated-journalists/article_73fd734d-8aa5-58eb-8b57-fe64845fd43b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]