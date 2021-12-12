SEC chief accountant emphasizes climate disclosures





Saturday 11 December 2021 This week, SEC Acting Chief Accountant Paul Munter issued a statement regarding "high-quality financial reporting in a complex environment." This statement covered a number of issues, including the implementation of accounting standards, recovery rules and the role of auditors. Notably, however, the very first issue that Munter addressed was that of climate disclosures in the context of the SEC's regulatory activities. Indeed, "climate risk disclosures" have been identified as an "item on the rule-making agenda.[]"which should be" highlight[ed]"like" have[ing] an impact on accounting or auditing matters. Specifically, Munter said that the climate "disclosures may be required as part of a description of a company's operations, legal proceedings, risk factors, and management's discussions and analyzes of financial condition and financial position. results of operations ". Munter also highlighted "international developments on th[is] subject ", including in particular the" formation of a global sustainability standards board ", namely" the International Sustainability Standards Board ('ISSB') to define IFRS standards for sustainability disclosure. Besides the fact that Munter, as interim chief accountant, chose to highlight the issue of climate risk disclosure, another particularly noteworthy development is how Munter chose to defineWhythe issue of climate risk disclosure is important. Munter said that "the total mix of information requested by investors continues to evolve toinclude new types of information, such as climate risk disclosures. "(emphasis added) Indeed, Munter states that, in the opinion of the SEC, climate risk has becomeEquipmentdepending on the degree of investor interest in the subject. And the fact that a given item is important has enormous consequences, both in the enforcement of regulations by the SEC and in private securities litigation. Given the dynamic nature of our capital markets, the total mix of information requested by investors continues to evolve to include new types of information, such as climate risk information. At this point, President Gensler said: Sometimes investors in our financial markets tell us they want something a little different. When it comes to climate risk disclosure, investors are raising their hands and asking regulators for more.[8] President Gensler has since asked staff to develop a proposed climate risk disclosure rule, taking into account comments received earlier this year.[9]

