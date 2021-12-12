How the awakening of diversity in Hollywood hit a speed bump in 2021

Audiences at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards erupted for joy when Michaela Coel, creator, star and key force behind HBO’s daring comedy-drama “I May Destroy You,” was announced as the winning writing for a series or a limited or anthology film.

The jubilant response at the September ceremony marked a deep appreciation for Coel’s semi-autobiographical story of a young influencer struggling with the trauma of sexual assault, not to mention the series’ distinctive backdrop. , the African and West Indian immigrant communities of modern London.

But Coel’s eloquent acceptance speech also alluded to the challenges that come with telling, as she urged, “the story that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t. comfortable”.

After all, despite a record number of nominees of color, for acclaimed shows like “I May Destroy You”, Barry Jenkins’ literary adaptation “The Underground Railroad” and topical horror anthology “Lovecraft Country” , a conventional fare with mostly white actors “Ted Lasso”, “Mare of Easttown”, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” topped the top prizes of the night.

Just over a year after George Floyd’s murder sparked global protests for racial justice, Coel’s moment in the Emmy spotlight underscored the hesitant progress and continued struggles of Hollywood and the industry. entertainment in their efforts to embrace diversity and the value of inclusion after the 2020 accounts.

“Diversity” may have become an even more popular buzzword in show business circles since the summer of 2020, but the goal of achieving full and meaningful multicultural representation remains elusive.

If 2020 was the year of awakening, 2021 was the year of accountability, as observers and consumers alike look to cultural institutions, businesses and individuals to deliver on their promises.

Significant price reductions illustrated the industry’s still uneven track record.

After a Los Angeles Times investigation published in February found that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes, had no black members, powerful entertainment publicists announced a boycott of the group and NBC canceled its retransmission of the 2022 ceremony at the head of the HFPA. induct its largest class of new members and accept other reforms in order to diversify its ranks.

The first Tony Awards since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have been criticized for leaving Jeremy O. Harris’ most nominated production “Slave Play”, taking place at a retreat at a former plantation in Virginia and featuring a provocative treatment of empty-handed race relations. Latin playwright Matthew Lopez, whose “The Inheritance” won the award for best play, called for more diverse stories on Broadway, as has the winner of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

“We can do better,” said Kenny Leon, who won the award for best cover of a play (“A Soldier’s Play”), repeating the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a black medical worker three times. killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police in early 2020.

After doubling the number of women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) in the group since the #OscarsSoWhite storm of 2015, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded the Oscar for best actor and actress of support for Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”); Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color to win the award for best director for best feature film “Nomadland”. Still, the ceremony was marred by disappointment when the late Chadwick Boseman lost to absent Anthony Hopkins in the Best Actor category last of the night for his performance in “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

And after being criticized by Drake, Frank Ocean and others for complaining about the mismanagement of hip-hop and R&B at the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy is presenting a number of initiatives designed to vastly increase racial and gender diversity of a member. It is believed to be primarily older white men.

As evidenced by the nominations, if not always the winners, it is undeniable that the specter of pop cultural offerings has shown promising dynamics in diversity in 2021 and more promising indicators are looming on the horizon.

A painful chapter in black history that had been ignored by broadcasters and history programs until HBO Emmy-winning “Watchmen” brought it to light in 2019, the centenary of the massacre of the Tulsa race in 1921 was the subject of intense exposure. Documentaries on CNN, History, National Geographic and other networks have explored the story of the destruction of “Black Wall Street,” in which a thriving and independent black community called Greenwood was ravaged by angry whites who killed hundreds of black residents and set fire to many residences and businesses.

NBC’s full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, which made athletes well-known names beyond the realm of sport, highlighted the triumph and importance of American gold medalist Hmong Sunisa Lee in the all-around women’s gymnastics competition. But it also captured the intense pressure, often fueled by racism, facing tennis champion Naomi Osaka and gymnast Simone Biles, whose openness to the mental and physical toll of being young women of color at the top. of their respective sports made them both objects of worship. and conservative attacks.

Native Americans, who have been historically cheated and misrepresented in Hollywood, have had a pivotal year for portrayal, led by two TV comedies: Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls” whose co-creator and co-maintainer are both Native American and FX on Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs”. “produced by all Native writers and directors, and with an all-Native primary cast.

Asian Americans have also taken center stage in the pop culture landscape, thanks to the hit “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the superhero epic “Eternals”, directed by Zhao. The excitement surrounding these two projects, Marvel’s two productions, was good news, especially in the wake of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advances can also bring unforeseen controversies, as audiences keen to see themselves in pop culture bring new scrutiny to film, television, pop music, media, literature, and more.

This became clear when “In the Heights,” the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical, released in early summer. One of the first major studio releases to appear in theaters when it looked like the pandemic was finally on the wane, tipsters wondered if Miranda’s “Hamilton” phenomenon might help the box office of the film, and early reviews gave the film a boost, with critics insisting that the dazzling production numbers should be seen on the big screen rather than shown at home.

But blockbuster audiences never showed up, and soon after its theatrical release the film faced backlash from those who said the Latin American mass market did not understand. Afro-Latinx artists with dark skin. Instead of the film being a celebration of the Latin portrayal, Miranda ended up apologizing for not being more inclusive by setting the table for an even closer look at Steven’s modernized update to “West Side Story.” Spielberg.

Of course, the most virulent reaction to diversity efforts has come from opponents of multiculturalism, including the noisy and increasingly dangerous white nationalist forces whose violence culminated in the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. Former President Donald Trump and conservative politicians, as well as Fox News commentators, have consistently trashed Critical Race Theory, an academic legal framework that views American history through the lens of systemic racism.

Many of the same figures also attacked “The 1619 Project,” the Pulitzer-winning project by New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones exploring the fundamental influence of slavery on what would become the United States. The controversy shows no sign of abating, with “The 1619 Project” released in book form in November and currently in the works as Hulu docuseries.

For supporters of the multicultural project, the challenge in 2021 was therefore both to push back the forces of white supremacy and to advance the conversation on diversity and inclusion beyond ticking a box by adding more faces not. whites to the mixture. To be successful, we learned in 2021, inclusion must be organic and meaningful, and support and approval for these efforts must be at the forefront. Otherwise, the efforts may seem empty and superficial.

This scenario was vividly illustrated in the final season of ABC’s longtime popular dating show “The Bachelor,” when Matt James was named the franchise’s first Black. Producers have resisted launching a black “Bachelor” for years, including in the midst of a controversial legal battle. But James was quickly swept away in the role following the explosion of support in the summer of 2020 for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Soon, however, James’ landmark season came to an end: In a TV interview, veteran host Chris Harrison firmly defended a candidate accused of callous racial behavior in her past, eliciting a backlash that ultimately led Harrison to quit altogether. franchise. Yet neither ABC nor its parent company, Disney, have officially acknowledged the reasons for Harrison’s departure or the issues with “The Bachelor.”

The most recent season of “The Bachelorette” starring black frontman Michelle Young made history when the four finalists were all black. The historic next season of “The Bachelor” will feature new host Jesse Palmer and new frontman Clayton Echard.

Both are white.

Despite numerous commitments and programs from entertainment companies designed to improve multiculturalism, many advocates argue that the playing field is still far from level and that lasting change is not happening quickly enough.

As Darnell Hunt, dean of social science at UCLA, told the LA Times in an analysis of Hollywood’s progress on its 2020 diversity commitments, the system will not be reformed until there is not increased representation of people of color in executive branches. entertainment companies, “where the real power is.”

With the entertainment industry already gearing up for the holiday season, it may take 2022 for efforts to achieve meaningful diversity and inclusion to be boosted by new energy and focus.

Coel helped pave the way forward. Whether others will follow it remains an open question.