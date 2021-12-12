Ankita Lokhande enjoys the view as Vicky Jain walks past her at her mehendi. See photos, video

Ankita Lokhande is finally going to marry her boyfriend Vicky Jain this month. Photos from her mehendi ceremony were shared on the web ahead of her big Marathi wedding.

There are photos of Ankita, all decked out in a sari and red and yellow silk jewelry, posing with famous henna artist Veena Nagda before the ceremony.

In other photos, she is seen in a more comfortable pink outfit as she sits on a sofa for her mehendi, with Veena from an intricate henna design on her right hand. Other photos show her left hand in a henna design up to the elbow as she relaxes with Vicky and others on the sofa.

Ankita Lokhande poses with Vicky Jain at her mehendi.

A video also shows several girls working on the henna design on Ankita’s feet as she has fun watching Vicky, who is wearing pajamas and a gray kurta jacket, dance in front of her. Other family and friends join him on the dance floor as well, with Ankita’s mother in a green saree.

Ankita recently injured her foot and had shared photos and videos of herself in a wheelchair with her foot in a bandage.

Ankita and Vicky started their wedding celebrations with a puja last month. She was in a sari and Vicky was in a kurta and both wore the mundavalya, which is a Maharashtrian wedding ornament tied horizontally on the forehead of the bride and groom. Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities, she captioned the photos on Instagram while sharing photos of the ceremony.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Gets A Kiss From Vicky Jain They Have Sand Dune Romance In Pre-Wedding Bollywood Photoshoot. look

Ankita also shared a stunning pre-wedding photoshoot video on her Instagram page on Saturday. It shows the couple recreating several iconic scenes from popular Bollywood songs like Teri Ore from Singh is Kinng and Suraj Hua Maddham by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in picturesque locations.