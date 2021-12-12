Entertainment
Exclusive! Dhanush reveals why he’s picky about Bollywood films
When the Atrangi Re trailer came out, fans were ecstatic to see Dhanush again in a Bollywood film after more than five years. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. After impressing everyone in his Hindi debut Raanjhanaa (2013), Dhanush starred in Shamitabh (2015) alongside Amitabh Bachchan, then took on Southern projects. The Kolavari di maverick caught up with us for a frank conversation. Extracts:
Atrangi Re is your second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa, you seem very compatible with each other
This is neither my film nor Saras, it is an Aanand L Rai film in its own right. Atrangi Re belongs to him. I’m just a part of his magic show, and trust me, he created the magic. I’m glad I got to be a part of it.
Do you think the two of you are on an equal footing in terms of creative sensitivity?
The magic happens when the actor surrenders to the director. The actors’ job is to understand where the creator comes from, with Aanand, I could do it in my dream. It’s their story and their character, and they’ll know it better than I do. And if I could do something for her story like in Atrangi Re, I would be very happy.
Considering that you work in multiple languages, why are you so picky about your Hindi movies?
It’s not that I’m consciously moving away from Hindi cinema. In fact, I’m a part of many great stories like Atrangi Re, but everything should fall into place. When the right story comes to me, I should have dates and vice versa. I’m a busy man because I work a lot in the South, but somehow Aanand does it. For Atrangi Re, he told me a year ago that he would need me right now. I don’t even need a story from him, he wants me and I’m available. People will not see me anymore.
Moreover, you meet beautiful women like Sonam Kapoor and Sara in his movies …
Well, it’s not just Sonam and Sara. I meet very beautiful women and fantastic talent in the South like Nithya Menen, Sai Pallavi, Aishwarya, etc.
You are an Indian actor. Do you think Bollywood, in particular, is a male dominated industry?
I do not know what to say. I’m a humble, straightforward actor who just reads scripts and plays roles. These smart questions scare me. I wouldn’t want to answer such a question that is beyond my comprehension (laughs).
What is your character talking about in Atrangi Re?
I’m not playing anything new because you must have seen actors play these kinds of roles before. Yep, I’m romanticizing Sara, and people think it’s a triangular love story, but it’s fresh and unusual as the title suggests. Audiences would be very surprised when you see the film.
Do you think AR Rahmans’ music improves your act in Aanands films?
AR Rahmans’ music makes everything better! It improves mood and life.
Atrangi Re is released on an OTT platform. How do you see the digital space?
It has its pros and cons. The pros like this have opened doors for actors and the downsides being that many lives depend on theaters such as a vendor selling peanuts outside the theater, exhibitors, etc., have been hit. I sincerely believe that we should find a balance. The theater is not just a business, but its culture, and it should flourish.
Posted on: Sunday December 12, 2021 12:00 am IST
