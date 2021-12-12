Entertainment
European Film Awards 2021 winners – The Hollywood Reporter
that of Jasmila Zbanic Where are you going, Aïda?, a moving drama about the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 won the top 2021 European Film Prize at the 34th European Film Awards, awarded in a virtual ceremony from Berlin on Saturday evening.
The film, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature this year, also won Best Director honors for Zbanic and the European Actress Award went to Jasna Duricic for her performance as a Bosnian translator for the UN trying to save his family from Serbian troops. .
The Best Actor award went to Anthony Hopkins who won the European Actor Award for his lead role in The father, playing a man with dementia, a performance that once won him an Oscar. The father director Florian Zeller and co-writer Christopher Hampton also won the award for best European screenplay.
The EFAs, one of Europe’s most prestigious film honors, were hosted by German actress, moderator and writer Annabelle Mandeng from a studio in Berlin, with the nominees and winners joining by video link.
To flee, an animated documentary by Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, was another multiple winner, winning best European animated film, best documentary and the European University Film Award.
The EFA European Excellence Awards, recognizing achievement in technical categories, were announced earlier. Winners include Austrian drama Great freedom, which won Best Cinematography for Crystel Fournier and Best Original Music for Nils Petter Molvær and Peter Brötzmann; Best Editing Award for Mukharam Kabulova for Russian Feature Film Loosen fists; best production design for Márton Ágh for a Hungarian feature film Natural light; best sound design for Gisle Tveito and Gustaf Berger on the Norwegian feature film Innocents; best costume design for Michael O’Connor for British period drama Ammonite; the visual effects award for Peter Hjorth and Fredrik Nord for Lamb; and the prize for best makeup and hairstyle for Flore Masson, Olivier Afonso and Antoine Mancini for their work on Titanium.
You can follow the live broadcast of the 34th European Film Awards online here.
And here are the winners …
EUROPEAN FILM
Compartment n ° 6, real. Juho kuosmanen
The father, yours. Florian Zeller
God’s hand, dir. Paul Sorrentino
Titanium, yours. Julia ducournau
Where are you going, Aïda?, dir. Jasmila zbanic
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR
Julia Ducornau for Titanium
Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Paolo Sorrentino for God’s hand
Jasmila Zbanic for Where are you going, Aïda?
Florian Zeller for The father
EUROPEAN ACTRESS
Jasna Duricic in Where are you going, Aïda?
Seidi Haarla in Compartment n ° 6
Carey Mulligan in Promising young woman
Renate Reinsve in The worst person in the world
Agathe Rousselle in Titanium
EUROPEAN ACTOR
Yuri Borisov in Compartment n ° 6
Anthony Hopkins in The father
Vincent Lindon in Titanium
Tahar Rahim in Mauritanian
Franz Rogowski in Great freedom
EUROPEAN SCREENPLAY
Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Paolo Sorrentino for God’s hand
Joachim Trèves, Eskil Vogt for The worst person in the world
Jasmila Zbanic for Where are you going, Aïda?
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton for The father
EUROPEAN COMEDY
baby ninja, dir. Yngvild Sve Flikke
The next morning, yours. Meliane Marcaggi
People upstairs, dir. Cesc Gay
LONG MEMORY OF EUROPEAN ANIMATION
To flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Even mice belong to heaven, dirs Jan Bubenicek, Denisa Grimmová
The monkey star, yours. Linda hamback
Where is Anne Frank, dir. Ari Folman
Wolf walkers, dir. Tom Moore, Ross Stewart
EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY
Chapter Yar, Context, dir. Sergei Loznitsa
To flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Mr. Bachmann and his class, dir. Maria speth
Tame the garden, dir. Salome Jashi
The most beautiful boy in the world, dir. Kristina Lindström, Kristian Petri
EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – FIPRESCI PRIZE
Start, dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili
Lamb, dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson
Playground, yours. Laura change
Pleasure, dir. Ninja thyberg
Promising young woman, dir. Emerald Fennell
The whaling boy, dir. Philipp yuryev
EUROPEAN SHORT FILM
My uncle tudor, on the right Olga Lucovnicova
Bella, dir. Thelyia petraki
Moved, dir. Samir Karahoda |
Easter eggs, dir. Nicolas Keppens
In the flow of words, to say. Eliane Esther Bots
LUXURY PUBLIC PRIZE
To flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Great freedom Sebastien meise
Where are you going, Aïda? Jasmila zbanic
EURIMAGES PRICE FOR THE COPRODUCTION
Maria ekerhovd
EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHY
Crystal Fournier for Great freedom
EUROPEAN EDITION
for Mukharam Kaboulova Loosen fists
EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGN
Márton Ágh for Natural light
EUROPEAN COSTUME CREATION
Michael O’Connor for Ammonite
EUROPEAN MAKEUP & HAIRDRESSING
Flore Masson, Olivier Afonso, Antoine Mancini for Titanium
ORIGINAL EUROPEAN SCORE
Nils Petter Molvær, Peter Brötzmann for Great freedom
EUROPEAN SOUND
Gisle Tveito, Gustave Berger for Innocents
EUROPEAN VISUAL EFFECTS
Peter Hjorth, Fredrik Nord for Lamb
EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY FILM AWARD
To flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
LIFETIME EUROPEAN ACHIEVEMENT
Marta Meszáros
EUROPEAN DIRECTION IN WORLD CINEMA
Susanne beer
INNOVATIVE EUROPEAN STORYTELLING
Steven McQueen for Small Ax
