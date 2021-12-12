European Film Awards 2021 winners – The Hollywood Reporter





that of Jasmila Zbanic Where are you going, Aïda?, a moving drama about the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 won the top 2021 European Film Prize at the 34th European Film Awards, awarded in a virtual ceremony from Berlin on Saturday evening. The film, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature this year, also won Best Director honors for Zbanic and the European Actress Award went to Jasna Duricic for her performance as a Bosnian translator for the UN trying to save his family from Serbian troops. . The Best Actor award went to Anthony Hopkins who won the European Actor Award for his lead role in The father, playing a man with dementia, a performance that once won him an Oscar. The father director Florian Zeller and co-writer Christopher Hampton also won the award for best European screenplay. The EFAs, one of Europe’s most prestigious film honors, were hosted by German actress, moderator and writer Annabelle Mandeng from a studio in Berlin, with the nominees and winners joining by video link. To flee, an animated documentary by Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, was another multiple winner, winning best European animated film, best documentary and the European University Film Award. The EFA European Excellence Awards, recognizing achievement in technical categories, were announced earlier. Winners include Austrian drama Great freedom, which won Best Cinematography for Crystel Fournier and Best Original Music for Nils Petter Molvær and Peter Brötzmann; Best Editing Award for Mukharam Kabulova for Russian Feature Film Loosen fists; best production design for Márton Ágh for a Hungarian feature film Natural light; best sound design for Gisle Tveito and Gustaf Berger on the Norwegian feature film Innocents; best costume design for Michael O’Connor for British period drama Ammonite; the visual effects award for Peter Hjorth and Fredrik Nord for Lamb; and the prize for best makeup and hairstyle for Flore Masson, Olivier Afonso and Antoine Mancini for their work on Titanium. You can follow the live broadcast of the 34th European Film Awards online here. And here are the winners … EUROPEAN FILM Compartment n ° 6, real. Juho kuosmanen

The father, yours. Florian Zeller

God’s hand, dir. Paul Sorrentino

Titanium, yours. Julia ducournau

Where are you going, Aïda?, dir. Jasmila zbanic EUROPEAN DIRECTOR Julia Ducornau for Titanium

Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Paolo Sorrentino for God’s hand

Jasmila Zbanic for Where are you going, Aïda?

Florian Zeller for The father EUROPEAN ACTRESS Jasna Duricic in Where are you going, Aïda?

Seidi Haarla in Compartment n ° 6

Carey Mulligan in Promising young woman

Renate Reinsve in The worst person in the world

Agathe Rousselle in Titanium EUROPEAN ACTOR Yuri Borisov in Compartment n ° 6

Anthony Hopkins in The father

Vincent Lindon in Titanium

Tahar Rahim in Mauritanian

Franz Rogowski in Great freedom EUROPEAN SCREENPLAY Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Paolo Sorrentino for God’s hand

Joachim Trèves, Eskil Vogt for The worst person in the world

Jasmila Zbanic for Where are you going, Aïda?

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton for The father EUROPEAN COMEDY baby ninja, dir. Yngvild Sve Flikke

The next morning, yours. Meliane Marcaggi

People upstairs, dir. Cesc Gay LONG MEMORY OF EUROPEAN ANIMATION To flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Even mice belong to heaven, dirs Jan Bubenicek, Denisa Grimmová

The monkey star, yours. Linda hamback

Where is Anne Frank, dir. Ari Folman

Wolf walkers, dir. Tom Moore, Ross Stewart EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY Chapter Yar, Context, dir. Sergei Loznitsa

To flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Mr. Bachmann and his class, dir. Maria speth

Tame the garden, dir. Salome Jashi

The most beautiful boy in the world, dir. Kristina Lindström, Kristian Petri EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – FIPRESCI PRIZE Start, dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

Lamb, dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson

Playground, yours. Laura change

Pleasure, dir. Ninja thyberg

Promising young woman, dir. Emerald Fennell

The whaling boy, dir. Philipp yuryev EUROPEAN SHORT FILM My uncle tudor, on the right Olga Lucovnicova

Bella, dir. Thelyia petraki

Moved, dir. Samir Karahoda |

Easter eggs, dir. Nicolas Keppens

In the flow of words, to say. Eliane Esther Bots LUXURY PUBLIC PRIZE

To flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Great freedom Sebastien meise

Where are you going, Aïda? Jasmila zbanic EURIMAGES PRICE FOR THE COPRODUCTION

Maria ekerhovd EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Crystal Fournier for Great freedom EUROPEAN EDITION

for Mukharam Kaboulova Loosen fists EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Márton Ágh for Natural light EUROPEAN COSTUME CREATION

Michael O’Connor for Ammonite EUROPEAN MAKEUP & HAIRDRESSING

Flore Masson, Olivier Afonso, Antoine Mancini for Titanium ORIGINAL EUROPEAN SCORE

Nils Petter Molvær, Peter Brötzmann for Great freedom EUROPEAN SOUND

Gisle Tveito, Gustave Berger for Innocents EUROPEAN VISUAL EFFECTS

Peter Hjorth, Fredrik Nord for Lamb EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY FILM AWARD

To flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen LIFETIME EUROPEAN ACHIEVEMENT

Marta Meszáros EUROPEAN DIRECTION IN WORLD CINEMA

Susanne beer INNOVATIVE EUROPEAN STORYTELLING

Steven McQueen for Small Ax

