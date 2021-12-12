Results of week 14 of the UPJ: week of the championship





(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.) Hey, do you remember championship week? It seems like ages ago that Cincinnati weren’t sure about making the college football playoffs, Georgia looked like a safe national title, and Oklahoma State still had a chance. But week 14 of the PYU season also includes the Army-Navy game, so we weren’t able to settle all accounts until that game was over. Here are the big wins of week 14: McIntyre2K7 is obviously the big winner here, hitting a massive bet after having to avoid elimination a few weeks ago. The winners of week 14 are: McIntyre2K7 1500.00 15 points dsidwell31 700.70 10 points BrianK19 244.59 7 points Gary Stephen 60.00 5 points The classification of the points race is now: bullsonparade96 75 dsidwell31 72 We have a race! DSidwell31s 10 points in week 14, coupled with bullsonparade96 having another week down, closes the lead at less than three points! With 15 points up for grabs in week 15, it’s still the race for the two men. Everyone else has less than 60 points, which prevents them from taking the lead. Before we publish the financial rankings for the pre-bowl season, let’s sort out a few details. All preseason Futures bets are now settled, except for these: defdans Georgia 650.0 wins national championship To be determined 75.00 Ulhothot Georgia 650.0 wins national championship To be determined 25.00 All other bets have been paid or marked as losses. If you win a futures bet, the money is added to your bankroll, along with the amount you wagered. If you lose, nothing is deducted. Unlike the regular season, we deduct the cost of the bet up front, so nothing more is deducted now if you lose. Here is the full list of them: AndrewPina Houston to win less than 8.5 games 50.00 LOSS -50.00 AndrewPina Cincinnati Won Over 10.0 Games 50.00 TO EARN 45.45 AndrewPina Washington State to win less than 6.0 games 50.00 LOSS -50.00 AndrewPina South Florida wins over 2.5 games 50.00 LOSS -50.00 AndrewPina Miami (FL) to win less than 9.5 games 50.00 TO EARN 45.45 Anthony Vito South Florida wins over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 BullsOnParade96 South Florida wins over 2.5 games 200.00 LOSS -200.00 BullsOnParade96 Oklahoma 750.0 wins national championship 50.00 LOSS -50.00 defdans Illinois wins over 3.5 games 100.00 TO EARN 90.91 defdans Georgia 650.0 wins national championship 75.00 To be determined 0.00 defdans Central Florida to win less than 9.5 games 25.00 TO EARN 22.73 defdans Oklahoma to win less than 11.0 games 25.00 TO CANCEL 0.00 defdans Texas A&M to win less than 9.5 games 20.00 TO EARN 18.18 E-dogg42 South Florida wins over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 E-dogg42 FIELD 25000.0 to win the national championship 15.00 LOSS -15.00 E-dogg42 Texas A&M 550.0 to win division championship 10:00 a.m. LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 Navy wins over 3.5 games 10:00 a.m. TO EARN 9.09 E-dogg42 Oklahoma 750.0 wins national championship 10:00 a.m. LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 Virginia Tech 750.0 to win division championship 10:00 a.m. LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 UCLA 1200.0 to win conference championship 10:00 a.m. LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 Central Florida 400.0 to win conference championship 10:00 a.m. LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship 10:00 a.m. LOSS -10.00 Elliot Moore South Florida wins over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 Elliot Moore Ohio State 675.0 wins national championship 50.00 LOSS -50.00 mcgies852 South Florida wins over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 mcgies852 North Carolina State To Win Over 6.0 Games 40.00 TO EARN 36.36 mcgies852 South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship 10:00 a.m. LOSS -10.00 McIntyre2K7 South Florida wins over 2.5 games 110.00 LOSS -110.00 mmmmmuzzles South Florida wins over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 mmmmmuzzles Arizona State to win less than 9.0 games 50.00 TO EARN 45.45 Ulhothot Pittsburgh 850.0 to win divisional championship 100.00 TO EARN 850.00 Ulhothot Pittsburgh to win over 7.0 games 100.00 TO EARN 90.91 Ulhothot Georgia 650.0 wins national championship 25.00 To be determined 0.00 Ulhothot Wisconsin 5000.0 wins national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 Ulhothot Pittsburgh 20000.0 wins national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 Ulhothot Miami (FL) 7000.0 wins national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 Ulhothot Notre Dame 7000.0 wins the national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 Ulhothot Southern California 6000.0 to win national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 UndercoverTaurus Southern Methodist wins over 6.5 games 125.00 TO EARN 113.64 UndercoverTaurus South Florida wins over 2.5 games 125.00 LOSS -125.00 Another thing: McIntyre2K7 lost his initial 1000 units of bankroll, won his sudden death bet on USF ATS against Cincinnati to get a loan of 500 more units, and has since rebuilt his total to over 1000 units. When this occurs, this loan must be repaid, in accordance with the rule 11. (This is how players who win the Sudden Death bet have no advantage over those who do not.) This refund is reflected in its current total (1150.00). He is fully eligible to win the Silver Championship and is currently in 7th place for it. Place in the classification of money! User Total Futures contracts pending Grand total excluding futures bullsonparade96 2373.21 0 2373.21 dsidwell31 2097.92 0 2097.92 Ulhothot 1961.55 25 1986.55 brian19 1500.79 0 1500.79 mmmmmuzzles 1210.00 0 1210.00 McIntyre2K7 1150.00 0 1150.00 Gary Stephen 1046.58 0 1046.58 Andrewpina 985.46 0 985.46 Gym399 930.64 0 930.64 mcgies852 857.30 0 857.30 sperruche 798.16 0 798.16 Elliot Moore 782.88 0 782.88 Gibbsak 763.30 0 763.30 jjlovecub 749.00 0 749.00 Lrdnorman 655.75 0 655.75 Danj725 645.09 0 645.09 jrj 631.21 0 631.21 E-dogg42 408.73 0 408.73 Defin 276.82 75 351.82 anthonyvito 272.39 0 272.39 under cover 238.64 0 238.64 HerdCountry941 132.86 0 132.86 Julmisteforheisman 0.00 0 0.00 camweed12 0.00 0 0.00 As always, Bowl Season / Week 15 will have spending limits increased by 50% or 500 units, whichever is greater. The minimum is 25% or 250 units, whichever is greater. You must make 5 bets, 2 of which must involve an AAC team. BullsOnParade96’s huge lead has evaporated over the past few weeks, and there are plenty of opportunities for someone else to win the silver championship. The virtual betting window is open for the bowl season! There will be one final thread to follow all bowl games, money and points races. Good luck and thank you all for another great season!

