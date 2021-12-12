The RRR team will seek death in Bollywood

The RRR team has significantly stepped up the promotion game. The unit is actively promoting the film in offline media. Now the RRR unit is going to kill when it comes to the promotional campaign in the Hindi market.

We hear that the RRR team is planning a major promotional event on December 19th in Mumbai. Several Bollywood superstars including Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan will be attending this mega event with the three men behind the project – Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Rajamouli recently met Salman Khan in Mumbai and the star filmmaker is said to have invited the latter to the RRR promotional event. So we can expect Salman to be one of the special guests at the event.

The RRR trailer in Hindi version garners an excellent audience and it could indicate the reach of the film in the northern belt of India. With a winning promotional tour, RRR may well gain momentum ahead of its theatrical release.

Revenues from theaters in the North Belt will play a decisive role in the success of the film and the unit now appears to be focused on the same. RRR arrives in theaters on January 7.

