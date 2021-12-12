Inside Ankita Lokhande’s Bollywood-style mehendi ceremony





Actor Ankita Lokhande, who is set to marry her fiance Vicky Jain, performed her mehendi ceremony on Saturday December 11 in Mumbai. The Manikarnika actor hosted a dreamy mehendi ceremony followed by a cocktail party. Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda has made a beautiful mehendi design for the bride-to-be.

Ankita, during her mehendi ceremony, looked radiant in a pink outfit that she adorned with high-tension smiles and her future groom danced to the rhythms of the dhol with friends who graced the ceremony. Famous mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with Ankita. Nagda recently did mehendi even for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Rajasthan. Ankita has opted for a heavy mehendi design on her arms as she prepares to dazzle as a bride. On Sunday December 12, Ankita and Vicky will have an engagement ceremony and will eventually get married on Tuesday December 14. TV actress Sana Makbul gave a preview of Ankita and Vicky’s mehendi ceremony, as she shared some videos of the party through Instagram stories. TV actor Sana Makbul at the Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain mehendi feature. (Photo: Sana Makbul / Instagram) Last week, Ankita and Vicky held a traditional Maharashtrian traditional pre-wedding ceremony at the actor’s home in Mumbai. Their wedding invitation caught everyone’s attention. The blue wedding card with silver embossed lettering, decorated with crystals still looked regal. On Saturday, Ankita surprised her fans with a video of her shoot before the wedding with Vicky. The actor took to Instagram to share the video, to the delight of his followers. The video, which was shot in Dubai, begins with Ankita and Vicky walking in the middle of a desert. Soon we see them romanticizing each other on a yacht. Ankita and Vicky are both paired up in white in the video, which they concluded with a kiss and a hug. Ankita is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, in which she shares screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. The show is a spiritual sequel to the hit series of the same name, which launched the career of the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

