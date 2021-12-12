Bollywood: Celebrating the North-South Confluence – Telegraph India





Your Tamil must be as good as my Hindi, smiles AR Rahman, delving into his own Hindi. I surprised him with my Tamil which I had studied in a school in Chennai. It was an evening that celebrated one of the strongest North-South confluences. On the one hand, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, both as Punjabi as they can get. The tightrope walkers were AR Rahman and actor Dhanush (the son-in-law of Rajinikanth, a superstar from Tamil Nadu), who are as madrasi as kaapi and idli. All four gathered for this year’s Christmas release, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan.

Double Galatta Kalyaanam in Tamil, Rahman told me how much fun he was trying to match the lyrics with the lip movements of the Hindi version. It wasn’t a literal translation, we just took the essence and tried to synchronize it with Tamil words, he said, before going on stage for a live performance. Looking at Akshay, trimmed as always with silver stains in his light facial down, Rahman chuckled that he wanted to make Akshay say something in Tamil. rooster, rooster, why only Tamil? Make me speak Bengali, Telugu, all languages, he laughed when repeated to him. He is already a bit of a linguist, speaking Marathi better than most Mumbaikars. National award-winning actor Dhanush was absent from the intimate musical evening. He was touring with Anthony and Joe Russo for The gray man in Los Angeles, United States. Known as the Russo Brothers, they are the great directors of large canvases, action fiction like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame & Extraction. Dhanush captured their hearts so much that when his Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram was out in July, the Russos tweeted, Super da, thambi. Thambi is the affectionate word for chhota bhai in Tamil. Here in Mumbai, after Raanjhanaa in 2013, it took seven years for Dhanush to be cast again in a mainstream Hindi film. Rai took rap for Dhanush’s long absence from Hindi cinema. Yes, I didn’t allow him to sign any of the offers that were made to him, he remarked. Until a script that does justice to its potential comes along, why should an actor of Dhanush’s stature make a movie in Hindi? He pointed out, I signed it myself after seven years. I had to wait until I had a script that lived up to his stature. He’s such a big star out there and does such a good job, his movies like Asuran have become cult films. Dhanush was thrown in Atrangi Re Because of his talent as an actor and certainly because the character has undertones of South Indian. When I have Dhanush with me, why would I look elsewhere? asked the filmmaker. The point to appreciate was that all of these associations went beyond a movie that is just around the corner. After completing his work in LA, Dhanush quietly returned to India and was in Mumbai three days after the musical event, as a guest of the Rais house. Seven years ago, the weaned filmmaker in the North was introduced to Tamil culture by R. Madhavan (during Tanu marries Manu), and Dhanush-Rahman when they worked together in Raanjhanaa. Since then, Rai has seen as many Dhanush movies as possible with subtitles. While Rahman scoffed at his inability to master Hindi, the Punjabi also found it impossible to pick up Tamil. In fact, when Atrangi Re was dubbed in Tamil, it was Rahman who intervened to supervise it. He even had some lines repeated because I don’t know the language, Rai revealed. It is certainly not the work of a composer, especially a poise of his stature. But Rahman Sir was like the creative head of the family. His involvement was so deep. Tackling each other’s language can be difficult, but a work culture that has led to a North-South exchange of appreciation is pure music to the ears. Bharathi S. Pradhan is a senior journalist and author

