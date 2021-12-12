Remember the actor on his birthday





Sidharth Shukla was the winner of “Bigg Boss 13” New Delhi: On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla’s birthday, fans and followers of the late star share tributes from around the world. The actor, who made his mark on television as well as in film, died of a heart attack on September 2 at the age of 40. The actor has gathered a fan like no other with his performances not only in TV shows and movies but also on the web. series and clips. However, it was her stint on the popular reality show. Big Boss 13 which made him a national idol, thanks to his inimitable charm and his pragmatic attitude. Born December 12, 1980, Sidharth Shukla began his journey in the entertainment world as a model. After earning a degree in interior design, the actor chose to try his hand at modeling by entering a competition and came in second. Around the same time, he ventured into music videos by appearing in the song Resham Ka Rumal by Ila Arun. He followed that up with a bunch of TV commercials that quickly made him a familiar face. Almost four years after entering the competition, Sidharth Shukla burst onto our TV screens with his first show. Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He continued with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se … Ye Ajnabbi and I love you Zindagi. However, the only role that had the national faint on Sidharth Shukla was that of district collector Shivraj Shekhar on the popular show. Balika vadhu. Paired opposite the late actress Pratyusha Banerjee who was the head of the project, Sidharth Shukla won hearts as an ally first, then as the love interest of a woman victim of a late marriage. children. Sidharth Shukla’s talent did not go unnoticed in Balika vadhu and it helped him land a role in Karan Johar’s film Dharma Productions Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In the film, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the actor played the role of Alia Bhatt’s fiancé. Sidharth Shukla’s role as a gentleman doctor kept audiences from falling in love with him despite his presence which turned the main couple’s love story upside down. Even as he was winning hearts with his movie and TV shows, Sidharth Shukla tried his hand at reality shows. He appeared on the Celebrity Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and even hosted shows such as India has talent 6. His first victory on a reality show came Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, the stunt-based reality show in 2015. Sidharth Shukla rose to fame like never before in Big Boss 13, the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The actor’s swagger, his bond to fellow colleague Shehnaaz Gill, and his winning personality have prompted fans around the world to cheer him on. Sidharth Shukla went on to win the series and was clearly one of the most popular roommates in the history of the series. Such was his popularity that he returned to the show the following season as a senior on Big Boss 14. Publish your Big Boss 13 winning, Sidharth Shukla has been seen in a bunch of music videos. In two of these videos Bhula dunga and Shona shona he was seen with his close friend, Shehnaaz Gill, who he is said to have also dated. Their third clip, You Yaheen Hai, was in production at the time of his death and has been released posthumously with archival photos. His last acting project in a leading role was in the web series broken but beautiful 3 facing Sonia Rathee. Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

