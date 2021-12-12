The Harry Potter actor who had 4 wives and is now married to a woman 32 years younger than him





Almost Headless Nick was the likable Gryffindor ghost in the Harry Potter films. John Cleese, 82, played the hilarious ghost that floats around Hogwarts by tilting his nearly severed head to the side in front of the students in the first two films. Outside the castle, he had a pretty intense love life. READ MORE: The Harry Potter actor who left his wife for an actress 18 years his senior John didn’t have just one wife, but four.





The Monty Python actor first married Connie Booth, his Fawlty Towers co-star, in 1968. The couple had their daughter Cynthia together, but divorced in 1978. In 1981 he married his second wife, American actress Barbara Trentham, who herself had three different husbands. The marriage lasted nine years and they had their daughter Camilla, before the couple separated in 1990. In 1992, John married American psychotherapist Alyce Eichelberger, which turned out to be an expensive relationship for the Harry Potter actor.





When they divorced in 2008, Alyce reportedly landed in a settlement where John was to give her $ 8 million in cash and assets, plus 600,000 a year for the next seven years. John said after the messy break: At least I’ll know in the future if I’m dating a woman they won’t be after me for my money. Four years later, in 2012, you guessed it, he remarried. This time with a jewelry designer and former model 32 years his junior. John is adamant that Jennifer Wade is the only one, even stating that he has never been in love before meeting Jennifer.



Father of two said: It's very nice to be in love at my age. This makes almost everything else seem relatively unimportant. I have never had this experience before. There was nothing bad about my old relationships, but I realized that loving and being loved is a transformative experience and I don't know how many people are lucky enough to go through it. Fourth chance for Nearly Headless Nick!

