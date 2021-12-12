Throughout the year, as telecommuting became the new normal, I tested several products that made our work life easier. Out of all the product categories, I kind of enjoyed reviewing desktop monitors, and for good reason. It’s a one-time investment, so the monitor must have the latest features – and more importantly, it must deliver the best picture quality in the given price segment.

But like smartphones and laptops, monitors are also getting sophisticated, with brands introducing the concept of entertainment monitors to take advantage of pandemic use cases. The BenQ EW2880U is a high-end 28 inch monitor that can not only be used for regular business activities, but also becomes a kind of entertainment center. I’ve spent days with the 4K HDR monitor, and here is my review.

BenQ EW2880U 28 inch 4K HDR Entertainment Monitor Price in India: Rs 32,281

BenQ EW2880U 28 inch 4K HDR Entertainment Monitor Specifications: 28 inch LED-backlit IPS panel Resolution 3840 x 2160, aspect ratio 16: 9 Native contrast 1000: 1 | HDRi with integrated sensor | HDR10, 60Hz refresh rate | AMD FreeSync | 24P cinematic frame rate | 90% DCI-P3 color gamut | 2x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-C (60W powered) | 3W Speakers | Eye care including flicker-free, low-blue, and TUV-certified ePaper modes | Wall-mounted VESA | Remote control

BenQ EW2880U 28-inch 4K HDR entertainment monitor: design and aesthetics

I remember the days when monitors had a fixed image in the minds of consumers: boring and uninspiring. That image is changing to some extent and credit goes to the brands for redesigning monitors from scratch. The BenQ EW2880U is designed with modern home interiors in mind. This monitor has a thin bezel around the screen on three sides while the bottom has a chin where you’ll find an HDRi sensor that senses ambient light and adjusts the monitor. Although it is plastic, the monitor uses a bronze metal bracket. It tilts forwards and backwards and works with 100mm VESA mounts, but I can’t position the monitor vertically under any circumstances.

Although it is plastic, the monitor uses a bronze metal bracket. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

BenQ EW2880U: Connectivity and OSD

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort, and a powered USB-C port. I like that I can connect my Chromebook via USB-C, which also charges the laptop. Since this is an entertainment monitor, the more ports the better for consumers. On the back is a small joystick-style controller for navigating the menu. The joystick and buttons are eye-catching. A remote control is also part of the entertainment monitor which is a nice addition. The remote has buttons to change the volume or activate the game mode. You can access a variety of preset modes, such as HDRi or Blue Light.

Its 4K UHD resolution looks crisp on the 28-inch screen, although not all users consume ultra-high-definition content. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

BenQ EW2880U: performance and speakers

Over the course of a week, I tested the BenQ EW2880U in different scenarios to see if the monitor really fits into my work and play life. This monitor is big, but smaller than a 32 inch TV. But I have to say that the monitor is very suitable for everyday use. Its 4K UHD resolution looks crisp on the 28-inch screen, although not all users consume ultra-high-definition content. This is a panel with HDR10 support, high contrast ratio and DCI-P3 90% color gamut. The screen is bright and the colors are good for a high end monitor.

Note that this is not a professional grade monitor so if you are a graphic designer or video editor look for another option. Working from home for months, I quickly adapted to the big screen monitor. I connected my Chromebook / or sometimes Mac mini to the monitor. The 28 inch monitor is suitable for web browsing and desktop combinations. Two windows side by side work great and texts never get too small to read.

The monitor offers Eye-care technology, which prevents eye strain. I also liked the integrated e-Paper mode, which makes it easier to read long content, the electronic version of Indian express, or books. When you activate e-Paper mode, the display turns monochrome as if you were reading a book on a Kindle.

I also liked the built-in e-Paper mode, which makes it easy to read long content, the electronic version of The Indian Express, or books. (Imahe credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Of course, the BenQ EW2880U isn’t as capable in terms of responsiveness as many gaming monitors (maximum refresh rate is limited to 60Hz instead of 120Hz or 144Hz), but it does offer support. AMD FreeSync and a dedicated game mode. That said, thanks to high resolution and HDRi optimization, this monitor is still better for playing AAA games than a regular monitor. As mentioned at the start, the monitor supports BenQ’s HDRi technology. A sensor is placed on the lower bezel of the monitor which adjusts the brightness of its screen. Additionally, HDRi brightens dark areas without overexposing bright areas. This results in a more balanced picture.

The EW2880U can handle videos well; 4K movies played on this monitor are as good as on a 4K UHD TV. The monitor supports 4K video with HDR 10 as well as 24P cinematic frame rate suitable for movies.

The speakers are some of the best I’ve seen on a monitor. The results are impressive; they get very loud, although the bass is missing. Of course, you won’t get surround sound, but these speakers are pretty good for a monitor.

The remote has buttons to change volume or activate play mode. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

BenQ EW2880U 28 Inch 4K HDR Entertainment Monitor: Should You Buy It?

If you are looking for a high end monitor and don’t mind spending over Rs 30,000, the BenQ EW2880U seems like a good choice. Of course, it doesn’t support the high refresh rate, but it’s a great monitor for watching movies, working on a presentation, or just browsing the web. The monitor gets both picture quality and sound.