Larry Sellers, Native American actor and Dr Quinn Star, deceased at 72





Actor Larry Sellers, best known for playing Cloud Dancing on Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman, died this week from an unknown cause. He was 72 years old. His death was confirmed by his son, actor Jerry Wolf. In an Instagram post published by her Dr Quinn co-star Jane Seymour, Sellers is remembered as “the heart and soul” of the Western drama which aired 150 episodes between 1993 and 1998 on CBS. The vendors served as a technical advisor and portrayed Cloud Dancing, a Cheyenne healer, during the six seasons of Dr Quinn and the 1999 TV movie Dr. Quinn, Medicine: The Movie. “Rest in power daddy. I love you so much,” Jerry “Wolfman” Wolf wrote on Instagram. “I am incredibly grateful to you. We will miss you and carry on with your courage and good humor.” “Larry Sellers was truly Dr Quinn’s heart and mind. His presence was magical, mystical and spiritual,” wrote Seymour, who starred as Dr Michaela Quinn, in the tribute posted on Instagram. “I feel so lucky to have spent all these wonderful years together. He will be missed by all of us. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.” For his role as Cloud Dancing on Dr Quinn, Sellers wanted the character “to be presented as the representation of the true Native American of both tribal ethnicity and of all Native American peoples,” journalist CL Harmon wrote in a commentary. profile 2017 titled “Larry Sellers, the True Native American”. Sellers, an Emmy-nominated actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota origin, has also appeared in theaters in Western comedy. Lightning and Wayne’s World 2. Other TV credits include roles on the original Walker, Texas Ranger, the 1994 frontier adventure series Hawk Eye, Beverly Hills, 90210, and The Sopranos. As of 2016, Sellers worked as an Osage language teacher in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, according to Osage News. According to his Biography, Sellers taught American Indian history and was a member of the Newberry Library Center for the History of the American Indian. The vendors also championed the Reading is Fundamental children’s literacy program. Sellers is survived by his wife, actress Susie Duff, and their son, Osage actor Jerry Wolf.

