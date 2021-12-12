Amazon reclassifies anti-trans book by anti-LGBTQ expert + Daily Wire

OSLO – A Norwegian Christmas advertisement for the Norwegian Postal Service, Norway Post, which portrays a gay Santa Claus struggling to balance his Christmas Day homework and a male love interest has sparked an online debate with critics claiming it sexualizes the holiday figure.

The ad, titled When Harry Met Santa Claus, shows a budding romance between Santa Claus and Harry that begins when the two meet on Christmas Eve. As you walk out of the house through the fireplace that night, fireworks fill the night sky.

Over the years, the two continue to see each other on Christmas Eve and fall in love. Frustrated at seeing his lover only once a year, Harry writes a letter to Santa Claus that says, “Dear Santa: All I want for Christmas is you.”

At the end of the almost 4-minute commercial, Santa Claus and his lover kiss for a few seconds. During their embrace, the camera pans and a message that reads: In 2022, Norway celebrates 50 years of being able to love whoever we want, appears.

The announcement, posted to Youtube on November 22 to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Norway’s decision to decriminalize homosexuality, has garnered more than one million views.

In addition to showing the flexibility of our services, we want to place them in a socially relevant framework, Posten Norge said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Everyone should feel welcome, seen, heard and included. This year’s Christmas commercial embraces that, he said.

Many responded positively to the ad.

Canadian MP Randall Garrison called him strong and touching, saying the publicity had caused him to break his no-Christmas rule before December.

Ok, I’m breaking my no Christmas rule before December to thank Posten Norge for this strong and moving message of inclusion celebrating 50 years of decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway. https://t.co/Sl7StxQ6Gm – Randall Garrison (@r_garrison) 23 November 2021

Former US Ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford tweeted: Oh man, I love Scandinavia. Imagine if the US Post ran an ad like this.

Others expressed problems with the ad, calling it scary and claiming it sexualized Santa Claus.

English journalist Dawn Neesom, columnist for Star of the day, said as much about TalkRadio with James Max.

This is an advertisement for the Norwegian Postal Service celebrating 50 years of loving whoever you want. However, they sexualized Santa Claus, said Neesom.

Max interrupted her by saying: No, they didn’t sexualize Santa Claus, that’s nonsense and you jump on the tabloid bandwagon. If Santa Claus walked in and hugged Mrs. Claus, you wouldn’t say a word.

Neesom pushed back and maintained his point, adding that it was different because Santa Claus had married Mrs Claus. She also claimed that Harry was cheating on his wife, but there is no indication in the ad that he has one.

Commentator Melanie Blake made a similar point, tweeting: If #Santa is gay these days, good for him, but should we see him get away with someone in the Christmas commercials ?! Seems a little odd to me – if he was kissing a woman, he would always sexualize a figure mostly reserved for children, which I find scary.

Yes #Santa Claus is he gay these days, so good for him, but should we be seeing him get away with someone in christmas commercials? ! Seems a little odd to me – if he was kissing a woman, he was always sexualizing a figure mostly reserved for children, which I found scary. https://t.co/yD22phJXkf – Melanie Blake (@MelanieBlakeUK) 25 November 2021

In response to such comments, the Independent posted an article that read: Really? I mean really ?! Now I know wake-bashing has become de rigueur, and who, after the backlash against the #MeToo and BLM campaigns, were meant to protect our precious and delicate cultural icons from the clutches of the waking crowds, but are we really saying that the heartwarming romance between Harry and Santa Claus is one awake step too far? Did Posten sexualize Santa Claus? Oh, go stuff your face with a selection box and have a rest!

He continued: The truth is that Christmas and Santa have been sexualized for years now, and not many people blink.