Oscar-nominated Golden Age actress Cara Williams has died aged 96

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): Cara Williams, one of the last actresses of Hollywood’s golden age and Oscar nominee for “The Defiant Ones” 1958, died Thursday. She was 96 years old.

Williams’ death was confirmed to Variety by daughter Justine Jagoda and grandnephew Richard Potter.

“Not only was she a bubbly actress with impeccable comedic timing, she was also funny, over the top, warm and loving,” Jagoda told Variety in a statement.

“She could make anyone laugh and smile if they were having a bad day. She was everything you could want from a mother and more. It is a sad loss to lose a woman in those days. amazing, ”she added.

Born as Bernice Kamiat in Brooklyn, New York on June 29, 1925, Williams began working as an actress when she was a child. After her parents’ divorce, she moved to Hollywood with her mother and began attending Hollywood Professional School, giving vocal performances in cartoon shorts. At age 16, Williams was signed to 20th Century-Fox and began appearing in small, often unbilled roles in films such as “Wide Open Town”, “Happy Land” and “In the Meantime, Darling”. After a turning point in a theatrical production of “Born Yesterday”, Williams’ career flared up in the late 1940s and 1950s. The actress landed great supporting roles in “Boomerang!”, ” The Girl Next Door “and” The Helen Morgan Story “.

According to Variety, she won an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a widowed mother in Stanley Kramer’s “The Defiant Ones”, alongside Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis. She then took on roles in the comedies’ Never Steal Anything Small ‘and’ The Man From the Diners’ Club ‘.

Williams has also worked in television, earning an Emmy nomination for her lead performance as Gladys in CBS’s “Pete and Gladys”, the network spin-off of her 1950s sitcom “December Bride.”

Williams also later starred in his own series, “The Cara Williams Show” alongside Frank Aletter. In the 1980s, Williams had moved away from acting.

Williams married Alan Gray in 1945. The two had a daughter before divorcing after two years. In 1952, Williams married actor John Drew Barrymore, son of John Barrymore, and the two had actor John Blyte Barrymore before divorcing in 1959. Williams later married Los Angeles real estate figure Asher Dann in 1964 The two remained married until Dann’s death in 2018 at the age of 83. (ANI)

