Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Send Party Invitations To Bollywood Celebrities? Discover the basket

What a week! We attended one of Bollywood’s biggest weddings as Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Now that their wedding is over, the couple will host a big reception in Mumbai and, according to a post shared by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the invitations have already been sent.

KATRINA, VICKY SEND A MAGNIFICENT BASKET?

Rumors say Vicky and Katrina have flown to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, while there is no confirmation on this, there is information circulating that a reception invitation has been sent to guests. Shared by popular photographer Viral Bhayani, the invitation to the reception appears to be a pink basket full of goodies.

However, IndiaToday.in has exclusively learned that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal did not send any invitations to the reception and there is no specifics on when they will send them. The brake on the viral image is the gift sent by the couple to the media.

SPECIAL BASKET OF KATRINA-VICKY FOR GUESTS

The newlyweds sent a handwritten note to those who could not attend the wedding and promised to see them soon. The basket included motichoor ladoos, itar (arabic scent), scented candles, seeds for saplings, flowers and, of course, the thoughtful thank you note. Shukar Rab Da Shukar Sab Da is also written on it.

Congratulations, Katrina and Vicky!

READ ALSO | Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif will host a big reception in Mumbai after the December wedding. Details inside

READ ALSO | Katrina Kaif in tears during pheras, Vicky Kaushal holds her hand. View the photo