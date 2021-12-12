A distorted image of a great actor





Aaron Sorkin talks about a profile of actor Jeremy Strong from the latest issue of The New Yorker. Sorkin, an Oscar-winning writer-director who worked with Strong in two 2017 films Mollys Game and 2020s The Trial of the Chicago 7 revealed in an open letter that he was interviewed for the profile. But in doing so, he thinks his words helped create what I think is a distorted image of Jeremy asking us to roll our eyes over his acting process. Strong has been widely praised for portraying the ultra-privileged Kendall Roy in the hit HBO television series Succession for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series in 2020. Much of the long profile of Michael Schulman, the magazine’s editor since 2006, is dedicated to the actors’ well-known immersion in his role, as well as his dedication to the character. The play, whose online title is On Succession, Jeremy Strong Doesn’t Get the Joke specifically highlights the fully immersed acting methods of 42-year-old comedians. On Friday, five days after the story was posted on the magazine’s website, Sorkin posted his public defense of the actor through actress Jessica Chastains’ social media account, as the Hollywood powerhouse is without Twitter or Instagram. . In the letter, he shared the five email questions he was asked for the profile, adding that only one and a half of those answers were used, although he acknowledged that was perfectly normal for this genre. journalistic article. One of the questions concerned Strongs’ request to be gassed for real while filming the 1968 protest scenes for The Trial of the Chicago 7. In the play, Schulman writes that Strong asked a stunt coordinator to brutalize him; he also asked to be sprayed with real tear gas. I don’t like to say no to Jeremy, Sorkin told me. But there were two hundred people in that scene and seventy more in the crew, so I refused to spray them with poison gas, he added. The story continues In his letter, Sorkin clarified his response. Let’s be clear, Jeremy would never suggest endangering a cast or crew member or anyone else, he wrote. This is something he mentioned in passing and I told the story with affection and as a way to demonstrate his commitment. He concludes by writing that Strong is a great actor and a great member of the company. There isn’t a writer, director or producer on Earth who wouldn’t take the opportunity to cast it. Sorkins’ letter comes just days after Chastain, who has worked with Strong in two films, also opened up about what she called an incredibly one-sided profile. She is a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about her work, she tweeted. Don’t believe everything you read people. Snark is selling, but maybe it’s time to go beyond that, she added. Famous New York writer Jane Mayer commented on Chastains’ post on Friday saying: Sorry but IMHO anyone involved in [the movie] Zero Dark Thirtys’ false glorification of the CIA’s torture program takes a questionable stance on questions of accuracy. (But Jeremy Strong and Michael Schulman are both fabulous), she added.

