Drew Barrymore reveals she’s been sober for two years now

Image Credit: AP

Drew Barrymore has opened up about her decision to get sober, revealing that she hasn’t drunk alcohol in two and a half years. According to Fox News, she made the revelation while promoting an interview she did with Machine Gun Kelly on prioritizing mental health. I’m just going to say something for the first time in a long time: I haven’t had alcohol for two and a half years. And I realized that was something that just wasn’t useful to me in my life, Barrymore told CBS Morning hosts. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The actress also spoke about why she chose to seek help after her painful 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman and how social media can be a dangerous medium for young girls. I wasn’t doing very well, and I just wanted to go talk to some people and find out how to get out of a hole, and I had these two kids. [daughters Olive and Frankie] I had to fight for and needed help, she admitted. I started reaching out to different people and eventually I really made some big and drastic changes in my life, and I walked on a whole new trail, not back on track, but a whole new one. that I helped build, said Barrymore. We were at a dead end and at the heart of a time where talking about how we understand each other, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do this in private … I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a revolt against perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media, she said. added. Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 American Music Awards

Image credit: AFP

In the interview teaser, Machine Gun Kelly confessed that he sometimes struggles to talk about not feeling well. I see a lot of pictures of myself and there are smiles on them. It’s just weird because I wasn’t feeling well at all that day and I’m kinda fed up with smiling on the days when I don’t feel like smiling, he says. The singer added: And I feel this weird pressure because I don’t want my fans to think that I’m taking something for granted, so if I take an award and I’m super smiling, but behind the scenes it happens. things were happening … According to Fox News, Barrymore said in the clip that she liked him much more after speaking.

