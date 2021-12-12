NEON LA: Tropical Latin-Bollywood Glow Party DJ Prashant | Marss | Dharam





Get your FREE admission ticket on https://bit.ly/dec12losangeles Tropical Vibes Decor Glow in the Dark Latin + Bollywood Tunes DJ Prashant back in LA alongside DJs Marss & Dharam KEEP THE NEON

Celebrate the holidays with a tropical vibe DJ Prashant returns to Los Angeles after a two-year hiatus with a theme that’s sure to make you shine all night long. If this is your first time with us, watch this video to get a feel for how much fun you are about to have! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hk3Jsu2o1TE As a stimulus offer, we are offering FREE entry to the first 100 people who responded in advance and show up before 10 p.m. DETAILS

Sunday 12 December

The party starts at 9 p.m.

Music by DJ Prashant, Marss and DJ Dharam SPECIALS

Come dressed in neon and / or white and vibrate with us!

Free phosphorescent accessories PLACE

BALLOONS

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90026 YOUR DJ PRASHANT:

TEDx discussions, news, music and dance videos: https://linktr.ee/dreamprashant

Founder of Jai Ho! Dance Party (2010) and Dance United (2017), Prashant is a former Intel engineer turned choreographer and DJ based in Portland, Oregon.

His effervescent personality and charisma instantly reach audiences of all ages and from all walks of life. Prashant performs regularly across the United States, moving masses on an interactive open-format DJ set, presenting an irresistible mix of the world’s greatest dance music. Cleverly disguised interactive dance lessons in her performance get everyone to rock the dance floor, turning any dance party into a full-fledged Bollywood musical in minutes. DHARAM:

https://www.instagram.com/djdharamofficial/ Certified DJ from the world-class Scratch DJ Academy in Los Angeles, DJ Dharam enjoys playing open format music consisting of Bollywood, Hip Hop, Moombahton and Twerk styles. MARCH :

https://www.instagram.com/djmarss/

Second-generation DJ from Los Angeles, MARSS has merged his passion for music into a solid career, working for Top Dawg Entertainment (Kendrick Lamars label) and filling a variety of dance floors on a weekly basis with his mix of genres and styles. sounds from his Latin roots to current Hip Hop and Trap EDM. General guidelines @ Every JAI HO! Creating a safe and festive space is our number one priority at every event we host.

And we would like you to be my accomplice in greeting and treating everyone the way you would like to be treated. With equality, mutual respect and a big smile. We know this doesn’t apply to you because you’re awesome, but for others it may be relevant to, we have zero tolerance for bigotry, racist remarks, and generally reckless behavior including, but not limited to fights, inappropriate contact, etc. If you see something, say something, reporting it directly to the room staff or to myself. Jai Ho! in Los Angeles Prashant left India for the United States in 2003 to study at Cornell University and began DJing, teaching dance, and organizing events after quitting a full-time job at Intel in 2009.

Since then he has traveled regularly through the West Coast, Denver and New Orleans, hosting MAD AWESOME dance parties, creating and nurturing communities focused on celebrating the music and dance of the world with an emphasis on South Asian culture.

We started Bollywood Nights in Los Angeles at DIM MAK in 2012. Before COVID hit, we were having a popping monthly party at the West End nightclub in Santa Monica. Land reconnaissance At Bollywood Dreams, we seek to practice a deep respect and respect for the Indigenous Peoples on whose lands we have the opportunity to live, work and play.

We recognize that Jai Ho! The Dance Party in Los Angeles takes place on the unceded ancestral lands of the Tongva people. Are you organizing a private event?

Contact us via our website http://dreamsperfected.com if you want to work with us to put together a memorable shindig!

