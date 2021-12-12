Sidharth Shukla lived for life: friends remember the late actor on his birthday

The late actor Sidharth Shukla would have turned 41 today. It has been about three months since Shukla left us for the heavenly abode; however, the memories he left us persist.

Arti Singh |

He was a one man army and a fun guy. He has always been a happy soul and one that I always cherish in his home. We were good friends, but I couldn’t keep in touch with him. It still looks like a bad dream. I hope his friends and family will find the strength today.

Vivan Bhathena

Sid was one of the most provocative villains I knew. He was not a follower. He was crazy, funny, and always found ways to get into trouble. He missed his flight en route to Argentina because he was too busy shopping at Dubai Airport. He would stay out all night before a stunt; he would eat all the bad junk food and stay in shape.

Abhinav Shukla

He was a quirky, go-getter guy. We started our career together in 2004 in a competition. I remember we all had to prepare our presentations for the contest and he said something like Live life like it’s the last because someday you’ll be right. He has indeed lived his king size life.

Shefali Jariwala

He was sarcastic to a point where you wouldn’t know if he was pulling your leg or complimenting you. He was never a party animal. I remember 20 years ago, in a freezing cold December, he cycled from town to Lokhandwala to meet me. His hands were numb. He had a bottle of champagne and he said you didn’t need to chill it because it was cold.