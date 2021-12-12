New Grandmaster Recorders Restaurant Serves Italian





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. It goes without saying that a studio where the Red Hot Chili Peppers have already recorded is now a restaurant that pays homage to its musical roots. Grandmaster Recorders, which opened Thursday in the former Grandmaster Recordings building on Cahuenga Boulevard, is a tasty take on the many musicians who have recorded in the 15,000-square-foot space with a full-service restaurant, cocktails and a rooftop terrace overlooking the Hollywood Hills. What would you like to know Grandmaster Recorders is a new restaurant, bar and rooftop which opened in the former Grandmaster Recordings studio

Grandmaster Recordings operated as a studio from 1971 to 2016

David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kanye West recorded at Grandmaster

The restaurant bar includes an old studio recording booth Grandmaster Recorders has a story you just can’t fabricate, said restaurant co-owner Grant Smillie, who spent three years converting the space with partner David Combes. When you inherit a space that was home to icons of the caliber of Bowie, Blondie, The Foo Fighters, Kanye West, Stevie Wonder and many more, it automatically evokes a sense of nostalgia and informs the way you think about it. place. With three distinct spaces on multiple levels, Grandmaster Recorders is a tribute to its past with a vintage Grandmaster logo at its entrance, as well as a ticker sign more common at music venues. 71 Studio Bar, named for the opening year of the recording studio and featuring an old recording booth, is adorned with a disco ball, gold vinyl records and drum pedals. This theme extends to the cocktails themselves, where customers can order a new vodka drink called Cheap Trick or Queens of the Old Fashioned. A separate restaurant space, converted from a former warehouse, has 150 seating in an industrial chic space with red structural beams and exposed concrete showcasing saddle-green leather chairs and fiddle leaf figs pot. Culinary director Monty Koludrovic said the restaurant takes a new global approach to Italian cuisine that is neither traditional nor fusion. Instead, it’ll feature American and Australian versions of Italian classics, including a seafood stew with Maine lobster and sourdough cavatelli with lamb. What is served will change with the seasons depending on what is sold at the Hollywood Farmers Market. A third rooftop space serves its own menu of food and drink until 2 a.m. in a 4,000 square foot space overlooking the Hollywood Hills. Grandmaster Recorders is the latest music-inspired creation from the Botanical Hospitality Group, which also operates the EP & LP Restaurant and Rooftop on Melrose. Next spring, the group will open another Italian rooftop concept on Melrose, called Blondie.

