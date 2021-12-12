Inside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jains Bollywood style mehendi ceremony See photos! | People News





New Delhi: Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande is set to marry longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain before the end of the year and her pre-wedding festivities have already started. His mehendi ceremony took place on Saturday December 11 in Mumbai. The actress had a lavish mehendi ceremony followed by a cocktail. Bollywood’s most beloved artist Veena Nagda applied mehendi to Ankita’s hands. For the occasion, dressed in a pink outfit, Ankita was beautiful and this radiant bride smile was in order. While her future groom Vicky can be seen dancing to dhol tunes with her friends. Famous Mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared some photos with Ankita on her Instagram account. It was she who also applied the mehendi on the hands of Katrina Kaifs during her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. Ankita was seen applying heavy mehendi patterns on both her hands and later Vicky was also seen enjoying the mehendi session. On Sunday December 12, Ankita and Vicky will have an engagement ceremony and will eventually get married on Tuesday December 14. For those unknown, Ankita sprained her leg and was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening. The actress shared photos on Instagram Stories where her injured leg was seen.

On Saturday, Ankita shared her pre-wedding video with beautiful Vicky and captioned it as The Sands of Time!

Filmed by – @theweddingstory_official

Styled by – @castelino_priyanka

#preweddingshoot. For strangers, Ankita and Vicky have been dating for over 3 years now and never miss an opportunity to woo their fans with their adorable posts. Vicky Jain has always stood like a rock through Ankitas through thick and thin. Ankita rose to fame thanks to her popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including – Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to name a few. She made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and was later seen in a supporting role in Baaghi 3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/people/inside-ankita-lokhande-and-vicky-jain-s-bollywood-style-mehendi-ceremony-see-pics-2418554.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos