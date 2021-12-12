today in history | OMCP News

Today in History Today is Sunday, December 12, the 346th day of 2021. There are 19 days left in…

Today in history

Today is Sunday, December 12, the 346th day of 2021. There are 19 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

On December 12, 2015, nearly 200 nations gathered in Paris adopted the first global pact to combat climate change, calling on the world to collectively reduce and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution, but imposing no sanctions to countries that have not done so.

To this date :

In 1870, Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina became the first black lawmaker to be sworn in in the United States House of Representatives.

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt appointed Oscar Straus as Secretary of Commerce and Labor; Straus became the first Jewish cabinet member.

In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy announced that the Mona Lisa, stolen from the Louvre in Paris in 1911, had been found.

In 1915, singer-actor Frank Sinatra was born Francis Albert Sinatra in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In 1917, during World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French soldiers from the Italian front derailed going down a steep hill at Modane (moh-DAN); at least half of the soldiers were killed in France’s biggest rail disaster. Father Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town near Omaha, Nebraska.

In 1939, swashbuckling actor Douglas Fairbanks died in Santa Monica, California at the age of 56.

In 1977, the dance film Saturday Night Fever, starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.

In 1985, 248 American soldiers and eight crew members were killed when an Arrow Air charter plane crashed after taking off from Gander, Newfoundland.

In 1995, by three votes, the Senate overturned a constitutional amendment giving Congress the power to prohibit the burning of flags and other forms of desecration against Old Glory.

In 1997, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the international terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal, was tried in Paris for the murder of two French investigators and a Lebanese national. (Ramirez has been convicted and is serving a life sentence.)

In 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect when a divided US Supreme Court overturned a state court ruling on the recount of contested Florida elections. The Marine Corps grounded its eight high-tech MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft following a severe crash in North Carolina that killed four Marines. (The Osprey program was relaunched by the Pentagon in 2005.)

In 2010, the inflatable roof of the Metrodome in Minneapolis collapsed following a snowstorm that dumped 17 inches over the city. (The NFL was forced to move an already rescheduled game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants to Ford Field in Detroit.)

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama met Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki at the White House; the president subsequently declared that American troops were leaving Iraq with honor and with their heads held high.

Five years ago: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan approved investigations into CIA’s belief that Russia interfered in the November election to help Donald Trump win, a claim the president-elect called ridiculous.

A year ago: Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington for rallies to support his desperate efforts to overthrow the election he lost to Joe Biden; sporadic fighting erupted between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters after sunset, and four people were taken to hospital with stab wounds. A Wisconsin federal judge who had been appointed by Trump rejected Trump’s lawsuit asking the Republican-controlled legislature to name Trump the winner of the state; the judge said Trump’s arguments fail in law and in fact. Charley Pride, the son of Mississippi sharecroppers who went on to become one of country music’s biggest stars and the first black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died in Dallas at age 86 from what one carries – Speech called complications from COVID-19. John le Carre, the former spy whose novels defined the Cold War spy thriller, has died in England at the age of 89.

Today’s birthdays: Former TV host Bob Barker is 98 years old. Basketball player Bob Pettit is 89 years old. Singer Connie Francis is 84 years old. Singer Dionne Warwick is 81 years old. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 78 years old. 75. Actor Wings Hauser is 74 years old. Actor Bill Nighy (ny) is 72 years old. Actor Duane Chase (Film: The Sound of Music) is 71 years old. Country singer LaCosta is 71 years old. The gymnast turned actress Cathy Rigby is 69 years old. Author Lorna Landvik is 67 years old. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 64 years old. Actress Sheree J. Wilson is 63 years old. Pop singer Daniel ODonnell is 60 years old. Tracy Austin, member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, is 59 years old. Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 58 years old. Author Sophie Kinsella is 52 years old. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 52 years old. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 51 years old. Actor Madchen Amick is 51 years old. Actor Regina Hall is 51 years old. Country singer Hank Williams III is 49 years old. Actor Mayim Bialik is 46 years old. Model Bridget Hall is 44 years old. Actor Lucas Hedges is 25 years old. Actor Sky Katz is 17 years old.

