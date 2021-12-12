West Side Story newcomer Rachel Zegler explains what the musical does for Latina performance in Hollywood





West Side Story is a classic Broadway musical that made its stage debut in the late 1950s. Over six decades later, we’re singing “Tonight” again thanks to the remake of Steven Spielberg which keeps the story in its time, but tells it through a necessarily modern lens. For the first time on the big screen, the story is told with an all-Latin cast led by Maria, 20, by Rachel Zegler . In her first role, Rachel Zegler follows Natalie Wood’s cast of the tragic re-imagining of “Juliet,” which is controversial today given that Wood was a white woman playing the role of a Puerto Rican American. Zegler, who is of Colombian / Polish descent and raised in New Jersey, shared his thoughts on the new West Side Storythe representation of Time : Our film is a step in the right direction. There is still so much work to be done when it comes to representation in Hollywood for all minorities. My experience as a Latina in Hollywood is not seeing myself grow up much. And if I saw myself, I wasn’t necessarily portrayed in a positive light. I think West Side Story does a great job of exploring the idea of ​​Latin joy, which I think isn’t always on the cutting edge of the media that has our people in it. And so, I’m very lucky to be a part of something that does and also something that tells an authentic, true story about love and identity and what happens when we choose love over hate. West Side Story of course explores New York City in the mid-1950s when an onslaught of Puerto Rican immigrants arrived and rocked the social climate. Tensions explode when Rachel Zegler’s Maria and Tony d’Ansel Elgort cross paths in a dance and share a magical moment that instantly dedicated them to each other. As it becomes love at first sight for Tony and Maria, the gangs each of them are associated with, the Jets and Sharks plan a “rumble” that leads to unsettling violence. Steven Spielberg’s film takes a more authentic approach to the story, between the casting of Latin actors and the use of a lot of Spanish dialogue throughout the film (without subtitles), which has leads to early praise from the Latino community . Sadly, a movie like West Side Story is a rare sighting in the great Hollywood. As Time points out, in 2019 it was reported that only 4.6% of movie acting roles were held by members of the Latino community. Rachel Zegler was quick to point out that she is a white Latina, and therefore among the part of the community that has more privilege than those of color. West Side Story done just by performance by having a diverse people play the Puerto Rican people in the film. For example, Hamilton by Ariana DeBose is an Afro-Latina woman, who plays the role of Anita for the film. It is a stark contrast to the 1961 film , who had many white actors playing the Puerto Rican characters, with the exception of Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita at the time. The actress is even back for the Steven Spielberg film West Side Story play the role of Valentina. West Side Story is now playing in theaters.

