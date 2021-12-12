



A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account and hailed “rich and successful” Bollywood actresses marrying younger men. She said: “Growing up we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women. Delighted to see rich and successful women, leading women in the Indian film industry breaking gender norms. Congratulations to the men and women for redefining gender stereotypes. She posted this as Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal, who is younger in age and work experience. So, let’s take a look at the list of 7 Bollywood actresses who married younger men and broke stereotypes: 1- Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is ten years older than her husband Nick Jonas. The ten-year age gap has never been an obstacle between the two. The couple not only overcome the age gap beautifully, but also interfaith and cultural differences. Without a doubt, they are one of the most adored celebrity couples in the world. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says, Nick and I are waiting. 2- Aishwarya Rai One of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai, married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. She was 34 years old, while Abhishek was 31 at the time. 3- Bipasha Basu Many eyebrows were raised when Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in 2016, as he is not only 3 years younger than her, but has also been divorced twice. Her previous two marriages only lasted one or two years. But the third time is a charm because he found a great partner in Bipasha. 4- Soha Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan was 37 and Kunal Khemmu was 32 when they got married in 2015. Despite the age difference, they are a very cute couple. 5- Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married for over three years. Neha is three years older than him and even started his career long before him. To verify: Neha Dhupia shares breastfeeding photo and stops trollers 6- Amrita Singh While marrying a younger man is still considered taboo in 2021, actress Amrita Singh broke rigid societal norms in the 90s. In 1991, she hit the headlines by marrying Saif Ali Khan, who is over 50 years old. ten years younger than her. Their marriage lasted 13 years and they separated in 2004. 7- Katrina Kaif The latest addition to this list is Katrina Kaif, who married Vicky Kaushal this month. Katrina is 38 and has worked in the industry since 2003. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is 33, who started her career in Bollywood in 2012 and rose to fame in 2018. To verify: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs Haldi pics spell out love and happiness Sushmita Sen and Malaika Arora are also dating young men. Sushmita has a serious relationship with model Rohman Shawl, while Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/7-bollywood-actresses-who-married-younger-men/106856/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos