Javier Rey, the actor who wanted to win the Tour

Tadej Pogacar, Egan Bernal, Alberto Contador … and many others. There are many big names in the cycling peloton who make up the golden pages of the mother of all races: the Tour de France. Many are also those who dreamed of the podium in Paris. From the oldest to the smallest. And among them there are celebrities in other fields, people that almost no one perhaps expected.. One of them is Javier Rey (Noia, A Corua, 1980), a renowned Spanish actor known for ‘Velvet’ or for playing Sito Mianco in ‘Faria’. His last big job is voicing a character from the new “Call of Duty: Vanguard”, but despite this new journey, he’s one of those who make no secret of what his real dream was, at least years ago.

“I am an actor, but I wanted to be a cyclist. I was in the Noia Cycling Club from an early age. My dream was to win a Tour of Spain, a Tour de France or a Giro d’Italia … During For many years that was my goal. And for a few years I ran really well. I came to think, “This could be. ” Corn… What professional sport has is that it puts you in your shoes. You have to be a superclass to be the last on the team, a physical machine that I couldn’t reach“, he explains in the interview he has with Primera Plana.

For a few years, I ran pretty well, and I came to think that maybe it would be Javier Rey (actor)

Over time, Javier Rey has taken different steps. From the bike to the small and the big screen. Now let’s move on to a video game. Specifically, put a voice in the famous ‘Call of Duty’ saga. “It’s a curious mixture. I receive the proposal to dub one of the characters from the new “Vanguard”. I know the saga, but dubbing is new ground. I surrounded myself with people who know a lot and it’s a great experience“He comments too. Obviously different from what he used to do.” In a series, there is a space that you interact with. There are and there are stimuli. A video game is like a box and you have to put things that are not available to you, ”he admits on this subject.

A novelty, certainly, but which illustrates the new path of video games. ‘Call of Duty’ can be, directly, like a movie. “They have a power that movies don’t. They generate different universes and readings. In this sense, it is a great power», Testifies the actor Corus.

Sport, headlamps and pressure

Javier Rey is a fashionable man. And, like many sports stars, the spotlight and the pressure are on him. Thus, it is the authorized voice to reflect on a subject, that of mental health, in which world stars like Novak Djokovic or Simone Biles have been protagonists lately for one reason or another. “The whole issue of pressure is very comparable in my field with sport. I consider myself a footballer. I have my land and I try to do my job. I don’t think about what each thing is worth or about the pressure. It’s my way of concentrating so as not to lose my mind, “he says.

If you train or repeat more, you will do better; talent is lost without work

Like, Javier Rey It is between two similar worlds. That of interpretation and that of sport. And with a similar work ethic. “If you rehearse or train more, you will do better. Talent is important, but without work you will lose,” explains the figure on the screen who would have liked to be Tadej Pogacar but who took a different path … towards the success.