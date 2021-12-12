Tamil film actor Rajinikanth turns 71





Tamil superstar Rajinikanth turned 71 on Sunday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister Stalin, the actor’s leaders, fans and celebrities wished him good health and a long life. On his birthday, the actor’s fan association announced its support for training students from poor and marginalized sections of society to enter competitions. Modi tweeted, “A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he continue to inspire people with his creativity and phenomenal game. May the Almighty grant him a long and healthy life.” Chief Minister Stalin spoke to the actor by phone and wished him a long and healthy life. In a message, Stalin said the actor “is turning 72” and expressed his wish that Rajinikanth will fascinate the Tamil people for many years to come with his unparalleled acting skills. Rajinikanth turned 71 on Sunday. He was born on December 12, 1950. For many years, the actor has made a habit of staying away from home on his birthday, apparently to avoid overcrowding. Sources close to the actor said the actor is “not available at his home” as usual. VM Sudhakar, Akila India Rajinikanth Administrator Rasigar Narpani Mandram, tweeted saying that the Rajinikanth Foundation will train 100 students from the poorest and marginalized segments of society for the exams which will be organized by the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Commission . Sudhakar was also the former senior executive of the late Rajini Makkal Mandram, created for the actor’s political input. In July, the actor disbanded the Mandram and made it clear that he would not go into politics. Following this decision, the fan association was relaunched. Rajinikanth’s action movie “Annaatthe” released on Deepavali on November 4th. The actor, whose original name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad made a foray into cinema in 1975 and “Apoorva Ragangal” by ace, the late filmmaker K Balachander was his first Tamil film. Drummer Maestro Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Happy Birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth Sir. Always praying for your good health and happiness in life.” Union Minister of State for Ports and Navigation Shripad Y Naik tweeted: “A warm birthday wishes the Superstar honored with” Dadasaheb Phalke “and” Padma Vibhushan “@rajinikanth ji. be blessed with good health and a long life. ”Fans of the actor and several others, including celebrities, took to social media to say hello.

