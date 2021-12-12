La Scala delays opening of ballet season due to virus outbreak | Ap-entertainment





ROME (AP) Italy’s La Scala postponed the premiere of its ballet season after a coronavirus outbreak in its ranks, just days after the famous Milan theater staged its high-profile opera season opener with an audience at full capacity. At least one of four ballerinas who tested positive for COVID-19 also appeared at the December 7 premiere of the Macbeth Opera. Ten other people linked to the outbreak have tested positive for the virus, all of whom are theater support staff, including someone who worked in the hairdressing department, the theater said in a statement. Italian health authorities have placed a number of other people in quarantine because they were in close contact with those confirmed to be infected, La Scala said. La Scala Theater Ballet was scheduled to present La Bayadère “to open its season on December 15. The performance was postponed to December 21. The 19th century ballet is based on a score by Ludwig Minkus and a choreography that Rudolf Nureyev made his debut with the Paris Opera ballet in 1992. The performance of the ballet at La Scalas marks the first time that the Foundation Nureyev authorized another company to perform it. The opening of the La Scalas opera season is considered a highlight of the Italian cultural calendar and has gained some traction this year after the 2020 edition was televised due to the pandemic. While the performance on December 7 officially kicked off the opera season of La Scalas, the theater staged operas, ballets and other pre-season events for several months, one of the few European houses to resume regular performances at full capacity. Italy, like other countries in Europe, is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases as the cold sets in. The country reported 20,000 new cases on Friday. However, the latest wave to date is more contained in Italy than in other European countries, and the daily death toll in the country has generally remained below 100 for months. Authorities say 85% of Italy’s population over 12 is fully vaccinated, as well as maintaining mask warrants and health card requirements for access to workplaces, restaurants, museums and public facilities. theaters. Follow AP’s pandemic coverage on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/la-scala-delays-ballet-season-opener-due-to-virus-outbreak/article_03024792-30e4-515e-809a-35f9dc6938d0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos