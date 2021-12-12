Rubina Dilaik opens up about breakup with Avinash Sachdev, battling depression and anger issues

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most successful actresses in the world of TV today. She gained popularity thanks to her role in the television series, Choti Bahu-Sindoor Bin Suhagan, and never looked back since then. The actress had won millions of hearts with her stint on the reality show, Big Boss 14, and also pocketed the title of winner of the show. Although the actress is in the happiest phase of her life, however, in the early days she had to face many difficulties in her personal and professional life.

For strangers, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had met at a mutual friend’s house in Ganesh Chaturthi. It was then that love had blossomed between the duo as they could feel a spark instantly. What started out as love at first sight turned into a fairy tale as Rubina and Abhinav walked down the aisle after dating for four years. The couple were married in a lavish destination wedding in Shimla on June 21, 2018.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina Dilaik opened up about his breakup with her Choti Bahu co-star, Avinash Sachdev and shared that it was one of the most difficult times of his life. The actress also revealed that when this happened it broke her down and she had been in depression for almost a year. In his words:

“Because this show and money thing happened together and I wasn’t having a good time in my own personal relationship. Everything has just become confused. Honestly, I don’t know where this strength to take adversities as a lesson comes from. It just happened. A year and a half you’re sad and gloomy and every day you look at yourself in the mirror and say, “Oh my God, who is this? “. Every day, every morning, you don’t like the person in the mirror and you are automatically prompted to do something.

Later in the interview, Rubina shared that due to the relationship breakdown she had to deal with anger issues and this led to her strained relationship with her parents. Sharing that she had to cut herself off from family and friends, Rubina said:

“It was so difficult that I had to cut myself off from the whole chain of relationships, from friends to siblings to parents. Because it is not easy to tell others what you are going through because you yourself do not know what you are going through. Now with the passage of time, a bunch of experiences, reading, listening to your path of development, personal growth, evolution whatever you call it, today you and I are talking like that.

Rubina Dilaik added that she has learned from her past experiences and has grown stronger. Thanking the Almighty for giving her the strength to face the adversities of her life, she added:

“But I was lucky enough to see it for myself and come back. I remember I used to have sleepless nights and around 3-4am I would wake up breathless because for almost 10 days I just cried and didn’t want to see anyone. Adversities make or break you. And I’m very, very lucky that God, Almighty or whatever you call it, has given me direction to make these adversities what I am today.

Rubina also shared that her take on relationships and life changed after her first breakup. Speaking of if it was difficult for him to find love again, the Great leader 14 the winner said:

“I had a few moments to myself. I have to love myself enough that I won’t let anyone and everyone come into my life. I have to love myself enough to allow myself to make mistakes and love myself enough to understand that it’s okay to separate and then slowly and steadily start working to rebuild.

On the work side, Rubina Dilaik was last seen on the reality show, Big Boss 14.

